Memphis Grizzlies Fans Quarantine Chronicles: Part One

I am starting a new series during #QuarantineSZN to catch up with Memphis Grizzlies fans to see how they are spending time differently with the NBA being suspended and their view on the entire situation in general. I am excited to see how you guys are going about things during this tough time and look forward to sharing more and more in the coming weeks!

My Thoughts On My New Series Talking To Fans About #QuarantineSZN

"Honestly, all this stuff is so much bigger than basketball that I haven’t really thought that much about the NBA season," said Memphis Grizzlies fan James Inscho, who now lives in Philadelphia, PA. James lived here from 2004-2011 and took his Grizzlies fandom with him to Philly. "I’ve been baking bread and finessing my cooking more than normal, getting into my home studio (painting), doing some house projects I’ve been putting off. That’s kept me pretty occupied"



"Generally, I've just been trying to make my wife’s life easier while she’s still working 40 plus hours a week from home right now," James, who has recently lost his job as a result of the impact of the coronavirus, added. "Now that I’m unemployed, I gotta earn my keep!"

"I won a ring with the Grizz last night on NBA 2K," said JT Pitner; Grizz fan and local Memphian. "It made me feel a little better about things for about 30 seconds."



"Going to be a little busier this week with my school starting “virtual learning,” added Pitner, who is a teacher at The Collegiate School Of Memphis. "Have some Zoom meetings with my classes starting at 10 o'clock today. I’m pretty bummed that I won’t get to finish the year teaching my kids I’ve taught for the last two years, but there are a lot of people dealing with way worse. I’ve got a lot to be thankful for right now.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

