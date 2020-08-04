AllGrizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies' Grayson Allen post-game press conference - New Orleans Pelicans

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' guard Grayson Allen spoke to the media after his team's 109-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies now find themselves 0-3 in the NBA Bubble Campus with five games remaining.

VIDEO - Is it okay to change your expectations for the Memphis Grizzlies? - with Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated All Grizzlies and Sports 56 Mornings' Zach Boyd

Many came in expecting the Memphis Grizzlies to make some noise in the restart of the NBA season but after a 0-3 start, the Grizzlies and their fans may need to recalibrate their expectations. Zach Boyd from Sports 56 Mornings joins me to talk about what went wrong and what to expect going forward.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant post-game press conference - New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies' guard Ja Morant spoke to the media after his team's 109-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies now find themselves 0-3 in the NBA Bubble Campus with five games remaining.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Head Coach Taylor Jenkins post-game press conference - New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media after his team's 109-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Grizzlies now find themselves 0-3 in the NBA Bubble Campus with five games remaining.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Grayson Allen postgame press conference - San Antonio Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies' guard Grayson Allen spoke to the media yesterday evening after the team's tough 108-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. postgame press conference - San Antonio Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. spoke to the media yesterday evening after the team's tough 108-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant postgame press conference - San Antonio Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies' star point guard spoke to the media yesterday evening after the team's tough 108-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Coach Taylor Jenkins postgame press conference - San Antonio Spurs

Memphis Grizzlies' Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the media yesterday evening after the team's tough 108-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Sain

So far Memphis Grizzlies rotations have been a source of frustration

In the first two NBA seeding games, the Memphis Grizzlies are yet to find a win. Outside of the errors in crucial moments that can make of break a game, the Grizzlies rotations and simple over usage of depth have only added to the frustration over the product on the court.

Anthony Sain

Young Memphis Grizzlies fall short against San Antonio Spurs 108-106: Takeaways from the heartbreaking loss

After Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. nailed a fadeaway three-pointer to tie the game at 106-106, overtime seemed inevitable in Sunday's contest against the Spurs. Enter Dillion Brooks, or in that case, the "fall for Demar DeRozan pumpfakes" man. With one second left in the game, Brooks fouled DeRozan as he attempted one of his patent mid-range jumpers. DeRozan calmly sank both three throws, and the Spurs won the game, 108-106. The Grizzlies dropped to 0-2 in regular-season contests within the bubble, and their overall on the season stands at 32-35. Despite 21 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. and 25 from rookie guard Ja Morant, Memphis failed to seal the deal down the stretch.

Liaudwin Seaberry Jr.

VIDEO: How concerned should we be about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foul trouble? - with Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies and Parker Fleming from GrizzlyBearBlues

Parker Fleming from GrizzlyBearBlues joined me to talk about Memphis Grizzlies' forward Jaren Jackson Jr and his foul trouble that has reared it's ugly head in 2 of 3 scrimmage games in Orlando's NBA Bubble Campus. Is it all doom and gloom? Or is it something that we think that he will ultimately grow out of?

Anthony Sain