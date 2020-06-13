Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Breaks The Internet With Dunk Over 7 Foot Moussa Cisse

In a recent pickup game involving several Memphis area college players, high school recruits, former and current professional players, Memphis Grizzlies rookie star guard Ja Morant set the internet ablaze with his dunk over Moussa Cisse, a seven-foot top high school prospect in the nation.

Morant, who many forget had minor knee surgery over last summer seems to have gained a little more hops with the rest that the pandemic provided. He cleared Cisse with ease in a scrimmage session that reportedly included top high school prospects in Moussa Cisse, Alden Applewhite and Kennedy Chandler, Ole Miss commit Matthew Murrell, Dayton's Jalen Crutcher, former Memphis Tigers Chris Crawford and Adonis Thomas, current Tiger DJ Jeffries, and former NBA players Cam Payne and Lester Hudson.

via Moussa Cisse's Instagram Story (moussacisse33)

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

