Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant finishes among the top in NBA jersey sells since the restart

Anthony Sain

When the NBA came back to play in the bubble in Orlando, all of the hype was surrounding New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson but NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant would finish ahead of Williamson in overall jersey sales since the restart.  Morant finished fifteenth with Lebron James, Luka Doncic, and Anthony Davis leading the top 3.

Conflicting reports surround Marc Gasol's offseason

Former Memphis Grizzlies' legend Marc Gasol has been in the center of conflicting reports about how he will begin the next phase of his career. Gasol, who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason reportedly will decline all NBA offers to instead play for FCB Barcelona. There are also reports that there have been no conversations held between Gasol and the team as of yet. Here are my thoughts on the situation.

Anthony Sain

Los Angeles Lakers' Lebron James praises the Miami Heat Culture

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James finds himself in familiar territory as he prepares for his tenth career NBA Finals. The Lakers are taking on the team that James won his first two championships - the Miami Heat. James would praise his former team including their talent and their effort.

Anthony Sain

Miami Heat' Bam Adebayo on matching up against Los Angeles Lakers and getting off to a good start

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo has had a great season including an NBA All-Star selection as well his first trip to the NBA Finals. He spoke yesterday about the importance of getting off to a good start against a team as talented as the Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony Sain

Miami Heat' Jimmy Butler on preparing for the NBA Finals

Jimmy Butler has shed the label of being a poor teammate as he as emerged as the leader of an improbable Miami Heat team that is set to match up with the Los Angeles Lakers tonight in the franchise's sixth trip to the NBA Finals. He spoke yesterday about the team's unfinished business.

Anthony Sain

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis on his first trip to the NBA Finals

Anthony Davis has long been one of the best players in the NBA but tonight he makes his debut in his first NBA Finals tonight as his Los Angeles Lakers team prepares to take on the Miami Heat. Davis would speak about his team being prepared for the journey and being ready to achieve their ultimate goal.

Anthony Sain

Miami Heat' Andre Iguodala on comparing Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry

Andre Iguodala, who started the season on the Memphis Grizzlies roster spoke to the media yesterday in preparation for what will be his sixth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. He would share his thoughts on the comparison of the two young shooters that he has as teammates in Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro to his former Golden State Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Steph Curry.

Anthony Sain

Miami Heat' Jae Crowder on his road to the finals and his time with the Memphis Grizzlies

Jae Crowder began his season with the Memphis Grizzlies and is now preparing for Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Crowder spoke to the media about his journey over the past 12 months that has included being traded from the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies and then from the Grizzlies to the Heat. He also spoke about his time as a locker room leader with the young Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

My Thoughts: Doc Rivers is out as coach of the Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers parted ways with head coach Doc Rivers today after his team's disappointing playoff performance against the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers lost their second-round series against Denver in Game 7 after being up 3-1. The Clippers were expected to match up against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Western Conference Finals but the Clippers coming up short led to Rivers' ultimate departure. Here are my thoughts on his dismissal as head coach.

Anthony Sain

My Thoughts: Billy Donovan takes the Chicago Bulls head coaching job

Billy Donovan parted ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder with one of the reasons being cited as his reluctance to be a part of their rebuild. Yesterday he took the job to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bulls - another team that is going through a rebuild. Here are my thoughts on what appears to be a puzzling decision on the surface.

Anthony Sain

My Thoughts: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver suggests that the NBA season will not start until January at the earliest

In an interview with Bob Costas of CNN, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that he thinks that the 2020-21 NBA season won't start until January. I shared my thoughts on how I think this is a win for the NBA players, the league, and fans who have hopes to eventually return to games.

Anthony Sain