Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Takes Bold Stance Against A Confederate Statue In Murray, Kentucky

Anthony Sain

Ja Morant was already the pride of Murray, Kentucky - the city where he played college basketball for two seasons at Murray State University but with his latest stance taken against a confederate statue located downtown, he has shown his civic responsibility as well as being a legend on the court for the Racers.

Morant wrote a letter to one of the local judges detailing his pride for the university and the city of Murray and also requesting the immediate removal of the statue.  Gestures like this will only help Murray State fans continue to endear him as well as fans of the Memphis Grizzlies.

"We can't change the culture of racism unless we change the celebration of racism," said Morant.

IMG_7693

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

