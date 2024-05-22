All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Reveal Big Ja Morant Injury Update

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffered a shoulder injury last season

Joey Linn

Dec 31, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant played just nine games last season. After serving a 25-game suspension, Morant played nine games before suffering a shoulder injury that ended his season. The expectation has been that Morant will be fully recovered by the start of next season, and Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins recently provided an update on that when speaking to the media at Fox Meadows Elementary School

“Everything is going well," Jenkins said, per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. "Ja is the only one when June rolls around, he's going to be pretty close to full go on the court. Everything that everyone was dealing with towards the end of the season is in a good place right now."

This is great news, because while this has been the expectation for a while, it is great to hear that Morant has not suffered any setbacks in his injury recovery. If Morant is able to return to form, along with several of his teammates who missed time due to injury last season, the Grizzlies should be right back in the Western Conference playoff picture. 

Still one of the most electric players in basketball, Morant has an opportunity to remind the NBA world who he is next season. It won’t be easy for Memphis to reestablish themselves in the West, but this is a group with a lot of talented pieces. 

