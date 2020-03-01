Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers Post Game Videos: Kyle Anderson

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday night ending their five-game losing streak. Kyle Anderson finished the game with 8 points 3 rebounds and 3 assists on 4 of 7 shooting from the field. He would speak to the media in the locker room after the game.

Anderson came up big in the fourth quarter scoring two baskets after the Lakers cut the lead to 9 points. He has started at small forward since the trade deadline and his now starting at power forward with Jaren Jackson and Brandon Clarke being out due to injury.

Kyle Anderson Locker Room Comments

