Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers preview: Things to know, who to watch, and more

At last, the countdown until the beginning of the NBA restart in Orlando will end today for both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers. These two squads will face off in a battle with huge playoff implications. The Grizzlies hold a 3.5 game lead over the TrailBlazers for the 8th and final seed in the NBA Western Conference. Both teams look to impress and make a statement, and this game may come down to the play of its perimeter players, as both squads possess strong backcourt play.

Here are some keys to victory for the Grizzlies, and how they can translate their performance during Tuesday’s scrimmage against the Heat into today’s contest versus the Trail Blazers.

Let it rain: The threes came early and often for the Grizzlies in Tuesday’s contest against the Heat. The squad connected on 19 of 42 attempts from long distance, providing the team with a balance of outside shooting with the inside presence of Memphis center Jonas Valanciunas. To keep the trend going against a Portland squad ranking in the bottom half of the league in three-point defense, Grizzlies marksmen such as Dillion Brooks and Jaren Jackson Jr. will have to help continue the trend.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Clarke, dominate: The Grizzlies and Trail Blazers squared off in February in Memphis, with the Grizzlies emerging victorious 111-104. Rookie power forward Brandon Clarke dominated the Portland front line, pouring in 27 points and grabbing 6 rebounds. He proved to be too much for a Trail Blazers squad lacking anyone with the ability to hold Clarke. The Grizzlies could use another game like that from the 23-year old rookie, who’s been a pleasant surprise for Memphis.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant: The 20-year old point guard has provided the Grizzlies a boost with his level of play, energy, and confidence the entire season, and he’s upped his play when facing top-notch point guards such as Portland’s Damian Lillard and more. Morant poured in 20 points and distributed 9 assists in the first encounter between the two, and he’ll need to provide that and more during Friday’s contest.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Can Slo Mo’s hot shooting in scrimmages transfer over to NBA restart? Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson shot 66 percent from the three-point line in 3 scrimmage contests, and while that’s not likely to continue during the final 8 games, he showed off an element of his game many weren’t aware he possessed. The 26-year old serves as a big X-factor for the Grizzlies, as he’s been asked to step up and make plays for a young Grizzlies squad, and so far, he’s done that in Orlando. The question now centers on whether Anderson will continue his play now that the games count. If he does, the Grizzlies could very well be on their way to a playoff spot.