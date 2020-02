Jae Crowder had the right to not be happy about coming to the Memphis Grizzlies this summer when it was announced the day before the draft that he was traded here as a part of the Mike Conley trade. Although never a champion, Crowder is a proven veteran that has played on several playoff teams. He could’ve very well taken the approach of another role player who we won’t mention in this particular article but instead, he embraced his role and opportunity and is now a key part of his team’s accelerated rebuild. The NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away and regardless of the outcome concerning Crowder, I would like to give a salute to 'The Bossman.'