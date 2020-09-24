SI.com
My Thoughts: Billy Donovan takes the Chicago Bulls head coaching job

Anthony Sain

Billy Donovan parted ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder with one of the reasons being cited as his reluctance to be a part of their rebuild.  Yesterday he took the job to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bulls - another team that is going through a rebuild.  Here are my thoughts on what appears to be a puzzling decision on the surface.

