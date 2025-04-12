NBA Fans React to Anthony Davis Injury News Before Mavericks-Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks have had an interesting 2024-25 campaign, but proved many doubters wrong just by securing their spot in the play-in tournament. As it stands, the Mavericks are tied with the Sacramento Kings for ninth place in the Western Conference, as the two teams are already set to meet in the play-in.
The Mavericks are facing the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday for their regular-season finale, but will be doing so without their superstar big man.
With home-court advantage for their play-in tournament game against the Kings on the line, the Mavericks have ruled out ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis against the Grizzlies due to a left adductor strain.
The Mavericks traded for Davis ahead of February's deadline, but the All-NBA big man will finish his debut regular season in Dallas after just nine games. In those nine games, Davis averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Anthony Davis' downgraded status for Sunday's game.
"Resting for the Play-ins, I'm sure a couple more will be out also. We comfortable in the 10th spot," one fan commented.
"I guess the Mavs don't want to play at home for the Play In," another fan said.
"I guess we getting the 10 seed," a fan replied.
"Injury management has been a joke all year. Should we expect anything less?" one fan said.
The Davis-less Mavericks and Grizzlies will face off in Memphis at 3:30 p.m. EST on Sunday.