NBA Impressionist Brandon Armstrong Makes Viral Comedy Video In Honor Of Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant

You can now add Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant to the list of famous NBA players including James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry and Lebron James that famous comedian and impressionist Brandon Armstrong (@BdotAdot5) has graced with an impression video.

In the video, Armstrong captures the essence of the full repertoire of what Morant brings to the court including his stepback jump shots, his floaters, the way he runs, his insane missed dunk attempts and of course his constant readjusting of his arm sleeve. Armstrong is a master at what he does and his ode to Ja Morant stayed true to form. Ja Morant was impressed by the video as well as he shared it via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

