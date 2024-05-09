NBA Legend Makes Massive Anthony Edwards Statement
The NBA Playoffs have been a coming-out party for numerous young NBA stars. Perhaps no two stars have looked better than Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson - Vince Carter agrees.
During an episode of FanDuel's Run It Back show, Vince Carter revealed his opinion on who the best players of the NBA Playoffs have been. The former Grizzlies is in full support of Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson.
"1a. He's right there with Jalen Brunson," Carter said about Anthony Edwards. They're playing the best basketball in the playoffs right now, hands down. I love what he brings to the table. I love how he's handling himself. He's a leader, he's a scorer."
As great as players like Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, and others have been, it's very hard to disagree with Vince Carter's statement. Anthony Edwards has not lost a game in the playoffs and emerged as the new face of the NBA in the process. Jalen Brunson has led a shorthanded Knicks to heights that no one has expected while looking like a hero himself.
Currently, in the playoffs, Anthony Edwards is averaging 32.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.8 steals on 55/42/82 shooting from the field. Jalen Brunson is averaging 35.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 8.1 assists on 46/32/81 shooting. While Edwards' efficiency has clearly trumped Brunson's, Jalen is playing with a far less superior team than the Minnesota Timberwolves.
