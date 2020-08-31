SI.com
NBA players have zero positive COVID-19 cases while balancing championship chases and fights for racial equality

Anthony Sain

NBA players are wearing several hats in the bubble campus including being social justice superheroes all while pursuing a championship but lost in their heroics in the fact that in their 50 days in the bubble they are still flawless as far as positive cases of COVID-19 are concerned.

The Memphis Grizzlies were denied the ability to use the FedEx Forum as a voting location

Dating back to June of this year, the Memphis Grizzlies were attempting to gain permission from the Shelby County Election Commission to use the FedEx Forum as a voting location. The NBA players also requested that all owners make their arenas available for voting which makes the Grizzlies move very proactive. Unfortunately the election commission declined the Grizzlies request in an effort to keep the voting process streamlined.

Anthony Sain

The NBA shows class while honoring lives of Lute Olson, Clifford Robinson, and Chadwick Boseman

In what was a tough week in sports and in general, legendary college basketball coach Lute Olson, former NBA player Clifford Robinson, and actor Chadwick Boseman all passed away. Boseman's last public appearance was as a judge for the Slam Dunk contest and spectator during the NBA All-Star Weekend. He also was in the Celebrity All-Star Game in 2015.

Anthony Sain

Families are coming to the NBA bubble soon and it could create an interesting dynamic

The NBA has a flawless record so far in the bubble campus in Orlando as far as COVID-19 cases are concerned but with family and designated friends now currently quarantining in preparation to enter, will the bubble burst or will it be even more solidified while adding normality to the players lives once again?

Anthony Sain

Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon leaves NBA Bubble due to injury and to focus on social justice issues

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon is leaving the NBA bubble campus to rehab a hamstring injury and to focus on the recent social justice issues stemming from the player boycott over the last few days. His Orlando Magic team is down 3-1 to the Milwaukee Bucks with games resuming on Saturday.

Anthony Sain

Michael Jordan emerged as the mediator between players and team owners

Michael Jordan, the only black majority NBA owner, was a prominent voice during the NBA players' decision to boycott the last three days of the NBA Playoffs. "Listening is better than talking," said Jordan in reference to owners having genuine concerns for the players' cause as well as his own.

Anthony Sain

The NBA Playoffs return Saturday; Players come to terms on three request

After a three-day boycott of the NBA playoffs that was kicked off by Milwaukee Bucks players in response to the unjust shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the NBA will now resume its playoffs. Players and team owners have also have come to terms with three key elements that the players saw as aids to benefit racial equality.

Anthony Sain

NBA players decide to end boycott and return to play

After players from the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their game on Wednesday and the rest of the remaining teams in the bubble decided to boycott their games as a sign of solidarity, the players have now decided to return to play as early as Friday.

Anthony Sain

The NBA players aren't the only ones that are using their platforms to promote equality

Former players Chris Webber and Kenny Smith both used their professional platforms to express their views on racial inequality as well as show support for the decision of NBA players as both spoke on the subjects Wednesday. Both made strong statements on TNT's Inside the NBA.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. show support for teams boycotting games in the NBA bubble

Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out tweets on Wednesday to show support for the six teams that decided to boycott games in the NBA playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trailblazers, and Los Angeles Lakers all stood in solidarity as they decided to boycott all games today.

Anthony Sain

My Thoughts - The Indiana Pacers part ways with Head Coach Nate McMillan

The Indiana Pacers decided to fire veteran head coach Nate McMillian after the teams 99-87 loss to the Miami Heat ended their season with a 4-0 sweep. Many were shocked by the news with McMillan being one of the better coaches in the league as well as his team being shorthanded in the bubble. I shared my thoughts on the situation.

Anthony Sain