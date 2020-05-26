One Of The Hypothetical NBA Playoff Scenarios Has The Memphis Grizzlies vs The Toronto Raptors - Sign Me Up!

One of the many playoff scenarios that have been thrown about by several media members around the NBA has been the idea of abandoning the traditional format and adopting a 1-16 bracket regardless of conference affiliation. This would match the Grizzlies against the Toronto Raptors and I'm totally down for that.

The Grizzlies would get a chance to face-off against the defending NBA champions in a series that while difficult, might be a better matchup than the Los Angeles Lakers. The storylines would be great with both teams starting their franchises in Canada as expansion teams back in the 1995-96 season.

The matchup of former Grizz legendary center Marc Gasol vs Jonas Valanciunas would be intriguing as well as Pascal Siakam, who many view as a more polished Jaren Jackson Jr., matching up against the young Grizz star. Kyle Lowry has always played against his former Grizzlies team with a chip on his shoulder and a matchup with him and Ja Morant could be very fun.

© John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

What do I want to see more than anything? Yes, of course. I want to see the Grizzlies and Raptors go at it as many games as possible in their throwback uniforms with the Grizz rocking their teal Vancouver uniforms and the Raptors sporting their white "Big Dinosaur" uniforms that they have worn this season. The two teams had a game scheduled where both teams would wear these vintage uniforms that was canceled due to the league's suspension.

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.