PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies Guest Hosting The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - Hour 3

I was the guest host on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN while Jason Smith and John Martin were out on vacation. In hour 3 we opened up the phone lines to take callers' thoughts on the New Orleans Pelicans as a rivalry going forward. The co-host of the show, Jason Smith called in during the final segment to discuss navigating our children through the COVID-19 pandemic as well as racism.

Click The Picture Below To Listen To Hour 3

IMG_7304

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies Guest Hosting The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - Hour 1

I was the guest host on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN while Jason Smith and John Martin were out on vacation. We opened the show discussing the media's push for the New Orleans Pelicans to pass the Grizzlies and how I think it will ignite a fun rivalry between the Grizzlies and Pelicans. I also interviewed Commercial Appeal Columnist Mark Gianotto.

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies Guest Hosting The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - Hour 2

I was the guest host on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN while Jason Smith and John Martin were out on vacation. In hour 2 we discussed NBA players not being tested for marijuana while in Orlando, as well as an impactful interview with Jarvis Greer from WMC Action News 5 about the Grizzlies being slighted as well his own personal experiences with racism.

The NBA And NBPA Are Working On Agreement For Players Who Don't Want To Play During The Pandemic Without Disciplinary Action

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA players that see fit to not play in Orlando during the NBA's attempt to resume play on July 31st will be allowed to do so with no disciplinary action. Players are subject to have their pay cut for games missed.

Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Betting At The Rim Podcast With Kevin Walsh and Martino Puccio

Kevin Walsh and Martino Puccio had me on as their guest on the Betting At The Rim Podcast as we discussed the Grizzlies chances of making the eighth seed in the Western Conference as well as who would be the biggest threat to pass them. We also talked about them being ahead of schedule and their general expectations.

Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Essential AF Podcast With Johnathan C. Smith

Johnathan C. Smith and the crew of the Essential AF had me on as their special invited guest as we talked about the return of the NBA and what to expect from the Memphis Grizzlies. We also addressed the health aspect of the return as well as the possible first round matchup between the Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers.

San Antonio Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge Will Miss The Remainder Of The Season After Shoulder Surgery

The San Antonio Spurs are tied for the longest playoff in NBA history with 22 consecutive trips to the playoffs. That all seems more likely to end now than ever as their star big man LaMarcus Aldridge will now miss the remainder of the season due to recovering from shoulder surgery.

Memphis Basketball Legend Penny Hardaway Speaks Out On Racial Injustice

From Treadwell High School, to playing for then Memphis State Tigers, to the NBA, and now back coaching at his alma mater, Memphis basketball legend Penny Hardaway has always represented the city and it's passion through compassion. He would continue to do so as he released a statement yesterday about the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The NBA May Introduce A Condensed Schedule Next Year To Attempt To Keep Original Timeline Intact

The NBA will resume its season in late July with the NBA Finals wrapping up in late September. With the next season typically scheduled to start in late October, the league is rumored to start somewhere around late December-early January. The league may now attempt ways to compact next season in a way to get the schedule back on track.

Anthony Tolliver Is Holding On To The Longest 10-Day Contract In NBA History

With only one day left on his first 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, Anthony Tolliver probably was preparing to have a meeting on March 11th with the Grizzlies front office about gaining another 10-day deal but instead, the NBA suspended the season due to COVID-19. With the NBA putting all player transactions on hold until later this month, Tolliver's pending contract is now the longest 10-day contract in NBA history.

The NBA Needs To Make An Exception For Vince Carter - He Needs To End His Career The Right Way

The NBA is allowing all 30 teams to make roster moves including signing eligible players to contracts. Right now NBA legend Vince Carter would not be an eligible player being that he was on a roster after the deadline to waive players to be playoff eligible. I believe that the right thing for the NBA to do would be to allow Carter to play with one of the 22 teams headed to Orlando.

