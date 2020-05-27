AllGrizzlies
PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - 5-27-20

Anthony Sain

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN today and we discussed what looks to be an imminent return of the NBA.  We discussed Damian Lillard saying that he would not play if his team doesn't get a chance to compete for a playoff spot as well as what my preferred playoff format would be.  We also had a brief Last Dance discussion to end the segment.

Damian Lillard Says He's Not Playing If His Team Can't Make The Playoffs - I Get It; But I Don't

Yesterday Damian Lillard said that if his Portland Trailblazers team isn't given a real chance to compete in the NBA playoffs that he will not play in any other exhibition style game to get more games played or as a warmup for the playoffs. He wants his team to get a legit shot of competing for a title. As a competitor who also wants to be safe I get it, but as a leader of his team and his franchise - I don't.

Anthony Sain

Interview: Anthony Sain From AllGrizzlies with Aaron Rose from AllRaptors Discussing A Possible Grizzlies vs Raptors Playoff Matchup

Aaron Rose from Sports Illustrated's All Raptors had me on today as we discussed what a potential playoff matchup would look like between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors. One of the proposals that have been tossed around included having the 16 playoff teams to face-off based on overall record regardless of the conference and would present a matchup full of storylines between the defending champs and the young and resilient Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

One Of The Hypothetical NBA Playoff Scenarios Has The Memphis Grizzlies vs The Toronto Raptors - Sign Me Up!

One of the many playoff scenarios that have been thrown about by several media members around the NBA has been the idea of abandoning the traditional format and adopting a 1-16 bracket regardless of conference affiliation. This would match the Grizzlies against the Toronto Raptors and I'm totally down for that.

Anthony Sain

NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Is Back At Home Recovering From COVID-19

After being hospitalized from his COVID-19 diagnosis this weekend, legendary former New York Knicks center and current Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing is back at home and recovering well.

Anthony Sain

National Basketball Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts Says That Players Are Ready To Play

After a series of virtual calls to NBA players representing all teams this week, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michelle Williams states that the players are ready to get the season back started.

Anthony Sain

Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard Tyler Dorsey Is Set To Return To Play In Israel

Tyler Dorsey had a short stint with the Memphis Grizzlies after being acquired in a trade during the 2018-19 season trade for Shelvin Mack and now the 24-year-old combo-guard will sign an extension with his current team, Maccabi Tel Aviv of Israel.

Anthony Sain

Former Memphis Grizzlies Guard Mike Conley Donates $200,000 For COVID-19 Relief Efforts In Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies All-Time assists leader dishes up another one as Mike Conley has donated $200,000 to the City of Memphis for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Anthony Sain

Brooklyn Nets Will Re-Open Their Practice Facilities After Permission Has Been Granted From Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo has the State of New York set to re-open for sports teams and the Brooklyn Nets are set to begin allowing their players to return to use the facilities for practice and training camp if the NBA resumes its season.

Anthony Sain

Eddie Sutton - Legendary Coach and Mentor To Tony Allen, Passes Away At Age 84

One of former Memphis Grizzlies guard's Tony Allen most talked about mentors passed away Saturday in legendary Oklahoma St. Eddie Sutton. Sutton, 84, passed away from natural causes.

Anthony Sain

NBA GMs Have Received A Survey To Gather Feedback On How The Season and Playoffs Should Be Formatted

Just in case you assumed that the NBA would just simply begin with the playoffs whenever they resume play, here is your time to pump the brakes as NBA GMs across the league have received a survey polling them on how they would like the remainder of the season to be facilitated.

Anthony Sain