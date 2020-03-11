Scoreboard Watching and Memphis Grizzlies Magic Numbers: Aftermath From 3-10-20
Anthony Sain
The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of a heated playoff battle in the NBA Western Conference with only 17 games remaining. They are currently in 8th place with four teams including the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and New Orleans Pelicans all in close pursuit. Let's take a look at last night's results and how they affect the Grizzlies. The Memphis Grizzlies are currently 32-33. Their "magic number" that is notated beside every team in their playoff race is the combined number of Memphis wins and losses for the given team that is needed for them to be eliminated from playoff contention.
Portland Trailblazers
Record: 29-37
Current Standing: 9th
Season Series: Grizz lead 1-0 with two games remaining
Games Remaining: 16
Last night: Won, 121-105, over the Phoenix Suns
Games Behind Grizz: 3.5
Grizz Magic Number: 13
Sacramento Kings
Record: 28-36
Current Standing: 10th
Season Series: Kings won 3-1
Games Remaining: 18
Last night: off
Games Behind Grizz: 3.5
Grizz Magic Number: 14
New Orleans Pelicans
Record: 28-36
Current Standing: 11th
Season Series: Pelicans lead 2-0 with two games remaining
Games Remaining: 18
Last night: off
Games Behind Grizz: 3.5
Grizz Magic Number: 14
San Antonio Spurs
Record: 27-36
Current Standing: 12th
Season Series: Grizz lead 2-1 with one game remaining
Games Remaining: 19
Last night: Won, 119-109, over the Dallas Mavericks
Games Behind Grizz: 4.0
Grizz Magic Number: 14
