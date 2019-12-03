VIDEO: Grizz vs Pacers Pregame - Memphis Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins on DeAnthony Melton, Bruno Caboclo, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks and Tonight’s Starting Lineup
Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke about the teams impressive victory Sunday afternoon against the Indiana Pacers and the effort that his shorthanded team displayed. He would also speak on the performances of DeAnthony Melton, Bruno Caboclo, Grayson Allen, and Dillon Brooks in particular. He would also update the status of the starting lineup for tonight.