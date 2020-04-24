The Memphis Grizzlies and Fox Sports Southeast Debut "Grizz Rewind: Playoff Edition" Starting Tonight

Fox Sports Southeast and the Memphis Grizzlies have partnered so far since the NBA has been suspended to re-air some of the Grizzlies' best games this season. Tonight at 7:00 PM central time, they will continue the series by televising some of the team's best playoff games over the years.

Tonight will feature game 2 of the 2015 Western Conference Semifinals; the series in which Mike Conley returned to play only eight days after facial surgery. "Masked Mike Conley" had a heroic 22 points in this game combined with and Tony Allen's insane defensive effort to lead the team to a 97-90 win over the Golden State Warriors. The game will also feature commentary from Tony Allen and Chris Vernon.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.