The Memphis Grizzlies Promote A Healthy City With Their 'Believe Memphis' Masks Initiative

"Believe Memphis" has become more than a rallying cry for fan's belief in the success of the Memphis Grizzlies; it is also a commitment from the Grizzles organization to showcase their belief in a healthy and safe community.

Yesterday the Grizzlies took the initiative to giveaway 20,000 cloth face masks to Memphians with the inscription, "Believe Memphis" across the front. Fans will be able to pick up the masks from Pinnacle Financial Partners, Mid-South Ford Dealer, and Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

As a token of appreciation, the Grizzlies not only will be delivering 4,000 face masks to the essential workers at FedEx, Pepsi, and Anheuser-Busch; but they are also distributing 1,000 masks to City of Memphis and Shelby County employees.

By also siding with the state's Economic Recovery Group, there will be a statewide distribution of 250,000 face masks to residents in Tennessee as a part of the TN Strong Mask Movement.

The Grizzlies are standing in support of Tennessee legislators Karen Camper and Senator Raumesh Akbari in their campaign, "Mask Up and Live Memphis." This campaign is designated to educate and protect members of the African-American population - who have been heavily impacted by COVID-19.

Fans can also pick up their "Believe Memphis" masks at the Grizz Den in the FedEx Forum on July 9th. The forum will be open from Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The FedEx Forum is complying with the statewide requirements; social distancing and limited occupancy.

Season ticket holders will have an exclusionary time for their mask pickups.

