The NBA And NBPA Are Working On Agreement For Players Who Don't Want To Play During The Pandemic Without Disciplinary Action

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA players that see fit to not play in Orlando during the NBA's attempt to resume play on July 31st will be allowed to do so with no disciplinary action. Players are subject to have their pay cut for games missed.

A few dozen players participated in open discussion to make sure that going forward is the best case of action. This news does not appear to be something that will stop the ultimate return of the season but allow those that are not willing to participate, the freedom to not do so.

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.