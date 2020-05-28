The NBA and NBPA Are Working Towards An Agreement For Select Family Members To Quarantine With Players In Orlando

In a bit of encouraging news, NBA players that will be staying under quarantine in Orlando for the league's proposed "bubble campus" at Disney World may be able to bring select family members along with them for the length of the remainder of the season.

No specifications have been set as far as who or how many people can be brought along for the quarantine but the belief is that they will not be able to attend until teams begin to be eliminated and there are fewer people on the campus overall. Family members would also be subject to following the same health protocols as players including testing.

