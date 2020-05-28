AllGrizzlies
The NBA and NBPA Are Working Towards An Agreement For Select Family Members To Quarantine With Players In Orlando

Anthony Sain

In a bit of encouraging news, NBA players that will be staying under quarantine in Orlando for the league's proposed "bubble campus" at Disney World may be able to bring select family members along with them for the length of the remainder of the season.

No specifications have been set as far as who or how many people can be brought along for the quarantine but the belief is that they will not be able to attend until teams begin to be eliminated and there are fewer people on the campus overall.  Family members would also be subject to following the same health protocols as players including testing.

The Results Of The NBA Survey To General Managers Are Out - Decision Now Lies On Adam Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver surveyed the general managers of all 30 NBA teams to see how they thought the league should resume its season. The results are in and now Silver has to make his final decision.

Anthony Sain

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Has A Board Of Governors Meeting Today But No Resolution Is Expected

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's scheduled meeting with the league's board of governors although highly anticipated, will not end with a formal decision being made on whether or not the NBA will attempt to resume its season.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Guard Tyus Jones Reflects On The Events Happening In His Hometown Of Minneapolis Via Twitter

Tyus Jones was a high school phenom and possibly one of the most beloved talents to ever come out of the State of Minnesota. Because of his close proximity to Minneapolis, the epicenter of the nations fight for justice brewing for the murder of George Floyd at the hands of an officer, the Apple Valley, Minnesota native, and now Memphis Grizzlies guard, took to Twitter to voice his concern.

Anthony Sain

NBA Players And Staff Overseas Are Now Allowed To Re-Enter The U.S.

Players and staff that were abroad that were previously not allowed to re-enter the country have now been granted special permission to return due to a decree from the U.S Secretary of Homeland Security. With this order, another major roadblock has been cleared toward's the NBA's return.

Anthony Sain

A 20-Team Playoff Scenario Continues To Gain Traction

Between fan, media and reported league proposals on how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver might format a return to the suspended NBA season, one of the most repeated scenarios involves a 20 team playoff system. This system includes the teams that currently hold the 16 playoff positions plus the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trailblazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - 5-27-20

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN today and we discussed what looks to be an imminent return of the NBA. We discussed Damian Lillard saying that he would not play if his team doesn't get a chance to compete for a playoff spot as well as what my preferred playoff format would be. We also had a brief Last Dance discussion to end the segment.

Anthony Sain

Damian Lillard Says He's Not Playing If His Team Can't Make The Playoffs - I Get It; But I Don't

Yesterday Damian Lillard said that if his Portland Trailblazers team isn't given a real chance to compete in the NBA playoffs that he will not play in any other exhibition style game to get more games played or as a warmup for the playoffs. He wants his team to get a legit shot of competing for a title. As a competitor who also wants to be safe I get it, but as a leader of his team and his franchise - I don't.

Anthony Sain

Interview: Anthony Sain From AllGrizzlies with Aaron Rose from AllRaptors Discussing A Possible Grizzlies vs Raptors Playoff Matchup

Aaron Rose from Sports Illustrated's All Raptors had me on today as we discussed what a potential playoff matchup would look like between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Toronto Raptors. One of the proposals that have been tossed around included having the 16 playoff teams to face-off based on overall record regardless of the conference and would present a matchup full of storylines between the defending champs and the young and resilient Grizzlies.

Anthony Sain

One Of The Hypothetical NBA Playoff Scenarios Has The Memphis Grizzlies vs The Toronto Raptors - Sign Me Up!

One of the many playoff scenarios that have been thrown about by several media members around the NBA has been the idea of abandoning the traditional format and adopting a 1-16 bracket regardless of conference affiliation. This would match the Grizzlies against the Toronto Raptors and I'm totally down for that.

Anthony Sain

NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Is Back At Home Recovering From COVID-19

After being hospitalized from his COVID-19 diagnosis this weekend, legendary former New York Knicks center and current Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing is back at home and recovering well.

Anthony Sain