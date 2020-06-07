AllGrizzlies
The NBA Could Use Replacement Players For COVID-19 Cases And Injuries

Anthony Sain

The NBA has made it pretty clear that in the event that players test positive for COVID-19 while the league is quarantined and playing games in their "bubble site" that the season will not end again. With the chances of teams losing multiple players to this or to basic injuries, they are now throwing around of using replacement players for depleted teams.

There doesn't appear to be a limit on how many replacement players a team can use but there seems to be restrictions on who will be available.  Possible restrictions include limiting the pool to G-League players, players that have been under contract this season - training camp contracts included.

