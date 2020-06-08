AllGrizzlies
The NBA Needs To Make An Exception For Vince Carter - He Needs To End His Career The Right Way

Anthony Sain

The NBA is allowing all 30 teams to make roster moves including signing eligible players to contracts. Right now NBA legend Vince Carter would not be an eligible player being that he was on a roster after the deadline to waive players to be playoff eligible. I believe that the right thing for the NBA to do would be to allow Carter to play with one of the 22 teams headed to Orlando.

Carter is the ultimate professional.  He has had many opportunities to latch on to a title-contending team during the twilight of his career but he didn't.  During his stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, Carter was a key free-agent acquisition but a foot injury derailed both his and the Grizzlies plans.  Carter would go on to be a mentor and great veteran presence for the team and would eventually contribute well to the team during years 2-3 of his three-year deal.  

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Carter would sign with Atlanta Hawks and seemed to enjoy being a mentor to the very young Hawks team.  Carter never complained or asked out of either situation late in his career, and didn't sign with a title contender as a free agent.  His career ended abruptly this season when the Hawks played in one of the final games before the NBA suspended play due to COVID-19.

Carter says he has no regrets about his career or how it ended but I for one wish that the league would make an exception for him.  The Hawks should be allowed to waive him and in turn, Carter should be able to play wherever he likes.  His last game should be on better terms.  His career has been "half man-half amazing" and it should be celebrated as such - on his terms.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

