The Results Of The NBA Survey To General Managers Are Out - Decision Now Lies On Adam Silver

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver surveyed the general managers of all 30 NBA teams to see how they thought the league should resume its season. The results are in and now Silver has to make his final decision.

The votes focused on several combined scenarios and not just one plan. For instance, teams were asked there opinion on trying to salvage the regular season as well as how they think the playoffs should be formatted.

Half of those polled voted to bypass the regular season and go straight to the playoffs. In another vote, more than half of the league voted to use a 1-16 format that is not locked in on conference affiliation. In the poll that addressed a play-in tournament for the lower seeds versus a World Cup-style group-stage, 75 percent of the voters preferred a play-in tournament.

There is also a general consensus that Silver will vote based on what he thinks is best and not particularly follow the votes of the teams, knowing that everyone will likely vote according to what is best for their team.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

