Washington Bullets Legend Wes Unseld Passes Away At Age 74

Anthony Sain

Legendary NBA Hall of Fame athlete Wes Unseld passed away this morning at age 74. Unseld led the then Washington Bullets to their only NBA championship in 1978 and was one of only two players to win league MVP as a rookie.

At only 6'7" at the center position, Unseld was known as one of the toughest players to ever play the game.  Unseld would also go on to serve as the head coach of the Bullets, vice-president as well as the franchise's general manager.

Memphis Grizzlies Analyst Brevin Knight Speaks Out On Social Justice Via Twitter

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard and now analyst Brevin Knight was already a beloved voice for the city of Memphis with his honest and educated commentary of the game but now with him taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on social justice, he has shown that his passion goes beyond basketball.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Police Officer Grateful For Unexpected Payments Received From Grizzlies Owner Robert Pera During COVID-19 Pandemic

Memphis Grizzlies owner Robert Pera has done several things over the course of the NBA's stoppage of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic but to a local police officer who works security on game days; he is grateful to be included in Pera's good graces.

Anthony Sain

Former Memphis Grizzlies Assistant Coach Leads Charge For NBA Coaches Against Racism And Injustice

Current Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce is the leader of a committee formed from the National Basketball Coaches Association in an effort to take a stand against "police brutality, racial profiling and the weaponization of racism." Pierce also served as an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies under then Head Coach Lionel Hollins from 2011-2013, as well as serving as a part of their player development staff.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Release Statement To Stand Up Against Racism And Injustice That Emphasizes A Continued Effort On Mentoring, Awareness, And PTO For Employees To Vote

The Memphis Grizzlies organization released a timely statement today to show that they are in full support of those that stand against racism and injustice. With Memphis being in the forefront of the civil rights movement both historically and with the recent events surrounding the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis officers, their statement was a great step in a positive direction.

Anthony Sain

Grizzlies Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Shows Love And Appreciation For Memphis During Series Of Peaceful Protests

The city where Jaren Jackson Jr. calls home for his NBA career has been a hotbed for the protests demanding justice for George Floyd in the aftermath of his murder at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. In response, the Grizzlies dynamic young power forward expressed his pride and his heartfelt love for Memphis and how its citizens have united via Twitter.

Anthony Sain

NBA Players Are Participating In Protests For George Floyd

George Floyd, a childhood friend of former NBA player Stephen Jackson, was murdered by Minneapolis police officers leading to Jackson letting his voice be heard for his slain friend. Other current players are not letting Jackson stand alone.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies With Omari Sankofa From The Detroit Free Press

My good friend and former Memphis Grizzlies beat writer Omari Sankofa has taken his talents to the Motor City and he hopped on a podcast with me today to discuss the Detroit Pistons outlook on resuming the season in Orlando, their general manager search as well as how they were portrayed in The Last Dance documentary.

Anthony Sain

Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Shares Heartfelt Message After His Close Friend George Floyd's Tragic Murder At The Hands Of Minneapolis Police

Stephen Jackson wasn't prepared to see his long-time friend George Floyd being murdered at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer when someone shared the viral video with him. Jackson actually had to take a second look after being told that this was not just another innocent African-American man murdered that he was watching, but someone that he said was basically family.

Anthony Sain

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Sets July 31st As A Possible Return - Thursday Looks To Be The Announcement Date

Adam Silver will be conducting meetings over the weekend with the NBA Board of Governors to finalize a processing plan and format for the actual games but he also announced that he sees the startup date to be July 31st.

Anthony Sain

Michael Jordan Wants NBA To Consider Safety First And Not Play Meaningless Games

One of the proposals that were presented to NBA general managers and owners included all 30 NBA teams being invited to Orlando and playing regular-season games either as a tune-up to prepare for the playoffs or to solidify playoff seeding. Former NBA Legend and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets thinks that this is the wrong course of action.

Anthony Sain