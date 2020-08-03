Young Memphis Grizzlies fall short against San Antonio Spurs 108-106: Takeaways from the heartbreaking loss

After Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. nailed a fadeaway three-pointer to tie the game at 106-106, overtime seemed inevitable in Sunday’s contest against the Spurs. Enter Dillion Brooks, or in that case, the “fall for Demar DeRozan pumpfakes” man. With one second left in the game, Brooks fouled DeRozan as he attempted one of his patent mid-range jumpers. DeRozan calmly sank both three throws, and the Spurs won the game, 108-106. The Grizzlies dropped to 0-2 in regular-season contests within the bubble, and their overall on the season stands at 32-35. Despite 21 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. and 25 from rookie guard Ja Morant, Memphis failed to seal the deal down the stretch.

Here are some assessments of the Grizzlies’ performance. While they suffered a tough loss, some positives can be taken from the game as well.

Three-point shooting dooms Grizzlies

The Grizzlies shot 7 of 30 from long-distance, as one of their best outside shooters abandoned them completely against the Spurs. Dillion Brooks shot a paltry 1 of 7 from three, Brandon Clarke and De’Anthony Melton combined to go 0-5, and neither Ja Morant, or Jonas Valanciunas connected on their long-range attempts. Much of the credit for the shooting woes can be attributed to the length of the Spurs backcourt and wings, but the Grizzlies didn’t help themselves, misfiring on several open looks.

For the Grizzlies to snap their losing ways, they must convert on their three-pointers at a far more efficient clip. Otherwise, they’re going to stay on the wrong side of close games like today.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks’s struggles continue again

The Grizzlies had a chance to send the game into overtime. In came Dillon Brooks, who apparently did not want that to happen, as the 24-year old essentially contributed to the Spurs clinching the victory.

The shooting guard shot 7 of 20 from the field while making only one three-pointer. There were several shots Brooks attempted that had no chance of finding paydirt, and yet he felt they somehow would. Brooks now is converting on 36% of his shots and a poor 18% from three in the first 2 restart contests. For the Grizzlies to bounce back and win games in Orlando, their starting shooting guard must start to find the bottom of the net. Or he may have to give way to...

Grayson Allen makes his case to become starting shooting guard

A big question mark surrounding the Grizzlies centered on their guard play off the bench, as the squad currently does not have backup point guard Tyus Jones due to injury. Enter Grayson Allen.

The 2nd year player out of Duke originally wasn’t supposed to be playing right now, as he went down with a season-ending injury months ago. However, with the season being extended into August, Allen’s been able to come back and find his niche on the Grizzlies.

Allen put up 15 points in 28 minutes and served as a ball of energy for the squad, taking several charges in key moments of the contest. He provided an element for the Grizzlies’ 2nd unit that the Grizzlies coaching staff may not have foreseen, but they’ll certainly take the contribution.

If Brooks continues to struggle and Allen plays well tomorrow against the New Orleans, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins will be forced to make a decision: go with the hot-handed Allen or stick with the struggling Brooks.

The Grizzlies will look to snap their losing streak tomorrow afternoon as they face off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

© Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

