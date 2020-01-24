AllGrizzlies
Top Stories
News

NBA Rookie Of The Year: The Ja Morant vs. Zion Williamson Debate Should’ve Ended Before It Ever Started

Anthony Sain

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson made his highly anticipated debut Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs and in spite of his team's 121-117 loss, Williamson scored 22 points - including 17 straight in a three-minute span in the fourth quarter. The following morning, national pundits took to the television airways to not only show their excitement about his performance but also - in my opinion - irrationally crown Williamson as the new favorite for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award over Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. Today I respectfully say - enough already.

Willamson came into the league as one of the most heralded prospects in NBA history.  His unique skill set is something that sounds like more of a description of a superhero more so than an athlete, and he has the physique to match.  He's a bull with a basketball - a true freak of nature to say the least.  Williamson's phenomenal game comes with a hype train, but I for one believe that his merit will prove itself and the added nonsense and hype are from being a necessity for his success.  

He will have crazy highlight plays, he will be a multi-time all-star and possible MVP candidate, he has the tools that can make him the new face of the NBA, but as far as suggesting that he will do enough to pass the current Rookie of the Year favorite, Ja Morant is not only ridiculous but borderline disrespectful.

89EB7519-F45B-43D0-8251-7CC9968A7894
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

I get it. Guys who write or talk about sports on television have a responsibility to generate conversation.  It comes with the territory.  But as I stated earlier, Williamson's exciting and unique brand of basketball will generate enough buzz on its own.  There is no need to attempt to create propaganda that tries to downplay the incredible rookie campaign that Ja Morant has put together so far - especially not after one game.

Morant has been a monster on the court as well this season.  In his 38 games played so far, he is averaging 17.5 points, 7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds.  He is also shooting 48.7% from the field and 40% from three-point range.  He has won the past two Western Conference Rookie of the Month awards and would surprise no one by winning for January as well.  So far in 10 games in January he is averaging 17.6 points, 8.4 assists, and 4 rebounds.  Zion Williamson will do his thing but let's not pretend that Morant hasn't been bringing his game with a side of flair and excitement all season long.

5B143720-D2D7-4908-B870-7D4E58DAEC73
© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Pelicans probably have a roster that is further along overall than the Grizzlies and even though Memphis has overachieved tremendously so far in year one of their rebuild, it would come to no one's surprise for the Pelicans to end up landing in the eighth spot in the West in spite of being four games out.   They are a talented team and adding Williamson should definitely help but he simply won't play enough games to be considered to pass Morant in my opinion.  He was used sparingly Wednesday, and I would expect the Pelicans to continue to be precautious in their approach with him.

If Williamson continues to stay healthy and gets his conditioning under control he will definitely be a force in this league.  He will get all of the attention and accolades that he deserves.  As someone that covers the Memphis Grizzlies, I am absolutely excited to see the possible matchups that are to come with Memphis' possible division rival.  I'm excited to see these two exciting rookies as headliners for the future of the league for years to come but in my opinion, there is no need to water down or diminish the accomplishments of Ja Morant to promote the accomplishments of Zion Williamson.  Trust me. Zion Williamson's game comes with enough justified hype on its own.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Memphis Grizzlies Tough Loss To The Boston Celtics Reminds All That They Are Still An Unfinished Product

The Memphis Grizzlies traveled to take on the Boston Celtics still licking their wounds from a tough loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday but Boston showed no concern as they ripped off the bandages and added to the Grizzlies' damage. The loss also reminded all that this young team, although overachieving, is far from a finished product.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant Is Featured In Nike Promotional Ad For Upcoming Basketball Shoe

Nike didn't take long to capitalize on the phenom that is Memphis Grizzlies' rookie guard Ja Morant as Morant would debut the new Nike Adapt 2.0 shoe on MLK Day against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nike released it's first commercial for the shoe via Instagram today for the shoe that will release on February 16th.

Anthony Sain

by

Ct33

Unfortunately For The Memphis Grizzlies  - All Good Things Must Come To An End

The Memphis Grizzlies entered their MLK Day contest with an incredible seven-game win streak, but it would come to a screeching halt as they would lose to the New Orleans Pelicans 126-116. Dillon Brooks would lead the Grizzlies with 31 points and rebounds in spite of the loss.

Anthony Sain

by

Ct33

Memphis Grizzlies Post Practice Interviews In Preparation For Matchup With The Boston Celtics - Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies are preparing to take on the Boston Celtics on Wednesday to kick off a two-game road trip. Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the media as well as Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke.

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins On Significance Of Playing On #MLKDay And Today’s Matchup With The New Orleans Pelicans

Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins spoke to the local media today before his team’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. Outside of the game, he would also speak on the level of importance that is connected to playing on Martin Luther King Day for himself and his players.

Anthony Sain

The Memphis Grizzlies Understand The Importance Of Creating A Home Away From Home For Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies won their seventh straight game Friday night in a 113-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers but the highlight of the evening might have been the way that they hosted over 1000 of rookie Ja Morant's biggest fans from Murray State.

Anthony Sain

Former Memphis Grizzlies' Legend Tony Allen Is Now Serving As A Player Development Coach For The Memphis Hustle

After a couple of sightings of Tony Allen wearing Memphis Hustle practice gear, Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins ended the speculation by officially announcing that former Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen will be serving as a player development coach with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate.

Anthony Sain

VIDEO: Memphis Grizzlies Post-Practice Interviews with Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jae Crowder and Coach Taylor Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies (19-22) are preparing for Friday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-29) and Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Jae Crowder and Coach Taylor Jenkins made themselves available to the media.

Anthony Sain

Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's Grizzlies Maven On The Jason and John Show - 92.9 ESPN - Wednesday, January 15th

I am a weekly guest on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 ESPN every Wednesday at 1:25 PM and this week we talked about comparing Ja Morant to Mike Conley Jr., can Zion Williamson catch Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year race and Precious Achiuwa's projection as an NBA prospect.

Anthony Sain

Bear Sightings - Sights From Last Night

The Memphis Grizzlies had a statement victory defeating the Houston Rockets 121-110. Ja Morant led the team with 26 points 8 assists and 4 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 19 and Jaren Jaren Jackson Jr. chimed in with 15. Here are the Sights of the Night!

Anthony Sain