2024 NBA Draft: Hawks Guard Dejounte Murray Shares His Reaction to Bronny James Being Drafted By the Lakers
The most anticipated moment of the day in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft was the moment when the Lakers were on the clock with the 55th pick. It has been no secret that the Lakers were going to use the pick on Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, but the moment arrived and the Lakers selected James. Bronny and LeBron now become the first father and son duo to play in the NBA at the same time.
There was a lot of reaction around the league when Bronny was drafted and one of those sharing his thoughts was Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, who shouted out Bronny shortly after he was drafted by the Lakers:
Bronny will be one of the most anticipated players to see when Summer League ramps up in the coming weeks. One of the other players will be the No. 1 overall pick, new Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher. It would not be a surprise to see the Lakers play the Hawks in a summer league matchup to see Bronny face Risacher.
There were no trades or surprises, the Hawks stuck at No. 1 and took the guy most people thought they were going to take. There is a lot of debate over whether Risacher deserves to go No. 1, but he does bring a certain skill set that is coveted around the NBA, which is a big wing player who can guard multiple positions and shoot the ball well. He was really the only prospect that fits that mold for Atlanta at No. 1, which factored into the decision to take him.
When Hawks general manager Landry Fields met with the media after the first round of the draft concluded, he pointed out that Risacher's versatility on the defensive end and his ability to shoot were huge factors in the Hawks liking him as a prospect:
"Well, you start by what you see and that is he is 6'10 and got the ability to play on both sides of the ball, has the ability to defend, a versatile defender, a really good shooter, and a high IQ type of player. You know, the amount of development that he has had up until this point is fantastic, he is still only 19, he will be 19 all of next year and I have consistently said all of the important qualities for us in the past, about those types of players and who we want in the building at the end of the day and he possesses a significant amount of those"