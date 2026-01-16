Hawks Sign Former Lakers and Grizzlies Center To Two-Way Contract

The Hawks need help at the center position and they are looking for any avenue to find that help.

With Kristaps Porzingis missing consistent time for various reasons and N'Faly Dante out for the season, the Hawks have had to look the route of finding a useful two-way player to help backup Onyeka Okongwu on the nights that Porzingis cannot play. The latest two-way addition to the team is former Lakres and Grizzlies center Christian Koloko, a signing that the team announced this evening.

Koloko has appeared in 13 games (two starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies this season, averaging 2.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 block in 15.5 minutes. Selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Koloko has seen action in 108 games across three NBA seasons (21 starts) with Toronto, Los Angeles and Memphis, owning averages of 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.5 minutes (.502 FG%).

He has 16 career games with two-or-more blocks, including tallying a career-high six blocks in a win over Chicago on Nov. 6, 2022. Amongst all qualifying players in the 2022-23 season, Koloko ranked 25th in blocks per game (0.98 bpg).

The 7-0 center has seen action in 29 NBA G League games over the course of three seasons (26 starts), averaging 12.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.9 blocks in 27.4 minutes.

A native of Douala, Cameroon, Koloko spent three seasons at Arizona (2019-22), appearing in 91 games (56 starts), recording 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 17.9 minutes (.590 FG%). In his final season, Koloko was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year, earning a spot on the First Team All Pac-12.

Will he help the Hawks?

Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Christian Koloko (35) handles the ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

While he might not play from game-to-game if Porzingis is healthy, Koloko has a chance to help the Hawks on the nights in which he does not play. While Porzingis is not an elite rebounder, the Hawks have a lack of size problem that keeps them from winning games and they are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. Look no further than their loss to Portland last night, a game they lost the rebounding battle by 14.

Koloko is a solid enough shot blocker and finisher at the rim to warrant some minutes. The Hawks are still chasing a playoff spot, but need better bench minutes at the center position. Let's see if he can give them adequate time.

