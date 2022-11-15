Jeezy Performing at Halftime of Hawks Game Against Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks today announced that internationally acclaimed music icon Jeezy will perform at halftime when the team goes up against Boston at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The multi-platinum artist first performed at halftime for the Hawks seven years ago in 2015. He was also integral in the debut of the team’s 2017-18 Nike NBA City Edition uniform in 2017 and performed at halftime of the game on Dec. 15, 2017. He has since been seen numerous times at the team’s home venue, the award-winning State Farm Arena, for many performances.

Last month, Jeezy dropped his newest 11th studio album ‘SNOFALL’ alongside DJ Drama. This album comes complete with 17 tracks including hits such as ‘SNOFALL’, ‘Bruh’, ‘Most Hated’, ‘Street Cred’ and ‘Put The Minks Down’ and features new collaborations with stars 42 Dugg, Lil Durk and EST Gee.

“As a man of the people, it’s always in my heart to give back,” said Jeezy. “I can’t wait to give back to my city by performing at halftime at tomorrow night’s Hawks game.”

Last weekend, Jeezy and his Street Dreamz Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, hosted a private screening of a recent movie. Drawing from his own life experiences growing up with little means, Jeezy launched his charity more than 15 years ago to consistently be involved in improving the lives of underprivileged youth his hometown of Atlanta and far beyond.

For his continuous community service efforts, he has been awarded two Phoenix Awards from the city of Atlanta, the highest honor an individual or group can receive from the Mayor of Atlanta by two different mayors.

Over the course of his career, Jeezy has three no. 1 Billboard albums, sold more than 5 million albums worldwide and has had multiple chart-topping hits. He has a collection of platinum and gold certifications, several Grammy Award nominations, an unbroken streak of Top 10 albums, and nine Top 10 singles as a featured and lead artist.

While music comes naturally to Jeezy, business is another one of his passions that he is constantly pursuing. As an entrepreneur Jeezy established Agency 99, his marketing and brand management company.

Wednesday’s game presented by adidas has limited tickets remaining that can be secured at Hawks.com/tickets.

