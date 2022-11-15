Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic Presented by Adidas Making Return

After a three-year hiatus, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy and Atlanta Tipoff Club, administrators of the national Naismith Awards, today announced the return of the ‘Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic presented by adidas,’ which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (Atlanta). The showcase will feature eight boys teams and four girls teams.

“We are excited to bring back the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic presented by adidas this year to celebrate the competitive spirit of high school basketball in Atlanta,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “This showcase will be an incredible display of our passion and appreciation of basketball in our community.”

Tickets for the Hawks-Naismith Tipoff Classic presented by adidas are on sale now at HawksNaismith.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. All youth under the age of six will be permitted to enter free of charge. Additionally, all students (K-12) and youth who attend will receive a free Hawks t-shirt.

“The Atlanta Tipoff Club is proud to partner with the Hawks to celebrate the game we love and showcase the amazing high school basketball teams in the greater Atlanta area,” said Eric Oberman, Atlanta Tipoff Club executive director. “This event is a must-see for any hoops fan in Atlanta.”

Before this year’s Tipoff Classic, Hawks’ partner and personal injury attorney, Ken Nugent, will sponsor a free Jr. Hawks Youth Basketball Clinic for nearly 80 boys and girls, ages eight to 14. The clinic is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Holy Innocents’.

In addition, Ken Nugent will continue the Attorney Ken Nugent’s Score for Scholarships program at the showcase, in which Ken Nugent will contribute a $1 donation for every point scored during the event to further help local youth attend various activities organized by the Hawks Basketball Academy.

“Once again I am proud to partner with the Atlanta Hawks to sponsor the Jr. Hawks youth basketball clinic during the Hawks-Naismith Classic. My love for the game coupled with my pride for my hometown team makes this partnership especially rewarding,” Nugent said. “My continuation of the Score for Scholarship program reaffirms my commitment to our youth and once again makes me #TrueToAtlanta.”

The girls’ teams from Woodward Academy (College Park, Ga.) and The Westminster Schools (Atlanta) will begin Saturday’s slate of games at noon. Then, the boys’ teams from Woodward and The Paideia School (Atlanta) will face each other at 1:40 p.m. Next, Wesleyan School (Peachtree Corners, Ga.) and Holy Innocents’ will take the court at 3:20 p.m. for the second and final girls’ game of the day.

Then, the boys teams will finish out the day starting with Riverwood International Charter School (Sandy Springs, Ga.) and Holy Innocents’ at 5 p.m., followed by Cross Creek High School (Augusta, Ga.) and Miller Grove High School (Lithonia, Ga.) at 6:40 p.m. The last game of the showcase will be between McEachern High School (Powder Springs, Ga.) and Grovetown High School (Grovetown, Ga.) at 8:20 p.m.

The Hawks and Atlanta Tipoff Club have teamed up for six showcases in the past. Past venues include Norcross High School, Pace Academy, Holy Innocents’ and Maynard Jackson High School. Throughout the event’s history, 148 teams have participated, which includes more than 2,000 male and female athletes. In December, the Hawks and Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the schedule for the Hawks-Naismith Holiday Classic, set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Every second of game action will be live-streamed at thesuvtv.com/hawksnaismithclassic. Additional updates and information can be found by visiting HawksNaismith.com or by following @HawksNaismith on Twitter.