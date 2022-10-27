Atlanta Hawks Announce First 'Divine 9 Night'

The Atlanta Hawks today announced their plans to host their first ‘Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm’ on Saturday, Nov. 5, during the team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks have dedicated this night to celebrating the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9).

The Hawks have a special ticket package for the night, which includes: a $10 food-and-beverage credit and a $5 donation to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta. The package also includes a Hawks and NPHC co-branded shirt while supplies last. This special offering can be secured at Hawks.com/promotions.

A preview of the Hawks and NPHC co-branded shirt. Hawks

“We are excited to team up with State Farm and highlight the legacy and beauty of the Black Greek Letter Organizations of the Divine Nine in Atlanta and throughout the world,” said Camye Mackey, EVP and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Hawks and State Farm Arena. “During our first ‘Divine 9 Night presented by State Farm’, we will celebrate the vital role these organizations play in educating, uplifting, and providing resources to our communities.”

To tip off the festivities, world-renowned composer, educator and musician Melvin Maurice Miller will perform the national anthem. An active trumpeter with both national and international credits, Miller is a well-rounded musician with the training to perform contemporary, classical, and jazz music.

The sound of his horn and the style with which he performs comes from a variety of influences including Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Lee Morgan, and many others. Miller also held the position of principal trumpet with the African American Philharmonic Orchestra of Atlanta.

During the game and through social recognition, the Hawks and State Farm will acknowledge Hawks staff members who are a part of the Divine Nine, as well as local NPHC representatives and their contributions to the Atlanta community.

The Hawks and State Farm will also present a check of $50,000 to the NPHC of Greater Atlanta as an effort to provide GAP scholarships to college students, who are members of local Divine Nine chapters. GAP Scholarships support students who have exhausted all student loan and aid options and need assistance to fill the financial gap to complete their education.

The Atlanta Hawks will host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 5. Hawks

“State Farm recognizes and appreciates the work the respective Black Greek Letter Organization members do in communities across metro Atlanta,” said Tyrone Smith, State Farm Vice President - Operations. “As a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated, I have first-hand experience of the impact these organizations have in our neighborhoods. We look forward to joining the Atlanta Hawks in helping some of our local Divine 9 students continue this rich legacy of achievement and service with this fund.”

At halftime, a stroll will take place at center-court and will feature performances from the local chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc.

“We are excited to partner with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm for the first Divine Nine Night,” said Jamal Grooms, President for the Greater Atlanta Chapter National Pan-Hellenic Council. “We are humbled by the generosity extended to our council and grateful for the support to the young people that will benefit from the $50,000 in scholarships. The Greater Atlanta Chapter of the NPHC works diligently to spread love and light in Atlanta. We live by the quote, ‘To whom much is given, much is required’.”

In September, the Hawks announced their full promotional calendar for the 2022-23 season, which features 19 home games that will recognize and celebrate the diversity of Hawks fans and their interests with special promotions, exclusive ticket offers, and limited-edition giveaways.

