Atlanta Hawks, Papa Johns Host Leadership Workshop for College Students

Hawks & Papa Johns Lead Local Students Through Leadership Workshop

Students learn importance of implementing diverse and inclusive leadership principles.

On Friday morning, the Atlanta Hawks and Papa Johns hosted an interactive workshop entitled, ‘Why Inclusive Leaders are Good for Organizations and How to Become One,’ for students from surrounding universities at Morehouse College. This interactive workshop was geared toward students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and taught what inclusive leadership looks like and how it creates positive and productive work environments that encourage the success of team members, organizations and the communities they serve.

“It’s essential for students to learn the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion not only in the workplace but also in their current leadership spaces,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “Through sharing our stories and insights, we hope to grow students as future leaders who make others feel heard, respected and valued.”

Dr. Derek Greenfield speaks at Hawks x Papa Johns Inclusive Leadership Workshop

Dr. Derek Greenfield speaks at the event.

The workshop began with representatives from the Hawks’ ‘True To You’ Career Center and Papa Johns to discuss career opportunities and professional development. Then, the workshop continued with guest speakers Dr. Derek Greenfield, a diversity, equity and inclusion expert as well as an HBCU Administrator, and Nicholas Payne, HBCU graduate and serial entrepreneur, who discussed the importance of inclusive leadership in the workplace. Following this session, Dr. Greenfield led the students through a small group activity to practice inclusive leadership and further their practical knowledge of diversity, equity and inclusion.

“At, Papa Johns, we celebrate everyone’s unique flavor,” said Papa Johns Director of Corporate Affairs and Corporate Responsibility Jenn Garner. “By partnering to host this workshop with the Atlanta Hawks, a team that brings together fans of all ages and backgrounds from across the region, we hope to empower the next generation of leaders in building more inclusive and diverse communities.”

Panel at Hawks x Papa Johns Inclusive Leadership Workshop.

A panel discusses inclusive leadership in the 21st century.

Later in the morning, Dr. Greenfield and local social media influencer Christina ‘Ms. Basketball’ Granville moderated a panel to further discuss inclusive leadership in the 21st century. This panel featured Morehouse College alumnus and Hawks Director of Live Programming and Video Production Andre Hickman and Papa Johns Manager of Multicultural and Branding Amanda Moore. To wrap up the event, Papa Johns provided lunch for a short roundtable discussion for students to reflect on the workshop.

In February, the Hawks announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with Papa Johns to become the team’s official pizza partner. Friday’s workshop is a part of the Hawks and Papa Johns ‘Business of Basketball’ events, which are focused on youth, inclusive leadership and engagement with the area’s HBCUs. Additionally, the partnership focuses on positively impacting the community in multiple ways including ‘Hawks Spirit Days’, memorable experiences for youth at select Community Centers around Atlanta. To learn more about the Hawks’ work in the community, visit Hawks.com/community

Leaders at Hawks x Papa Johns Inclusive Leadership Workshop

Young leaders team up at the event.

Panel at Hawks x Papa Johns Inclusive Leadership Workshop.
