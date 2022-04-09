Every Celebrity Who Attended Hawks Game in Miami

Skip to main content
Celebrities Attend Hawks & Heat Game in Miami

The A-List was out on Friday night.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It was Friday night in Miami and the stars were out. The hometown Heat just clinched the Eastern Conference 1-seed and Trae Young was in town. Obviously, the game in TDX Arena was the hottest ticket in town.

See the Stars at Hawks vs. Heat

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. sits court side during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr. was in the house for the big game. The boxing GOAT-turned businessman regularly attends Miami Heat games. See his Instagram post from the Brooklyn Nets game earlier this week.

Alvin Kamara, Te'a Cooper

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (R) sits with girlfriend WNBA star Te a Cooper (L) during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

New Orleans Saint running back Alvin Kamara sat courtside with girlfriend WNBA star Te'a Cooper. Does that last name sound familiar? That's right, Te'a is Hawks point guard Sharife's sister. That's an incredibly talented family.

Robbie Anderson

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (R) sits court-side with his fiancee Sade Vanessa (L) during the second half of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson sat court-side with his wife, Sade Vanessa. The former Hurricane exudes Miami with everything he does, including attending Heat games.

Fans

Apr 8, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; A young fan catches a jersey from Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson who was in attendance during the second half of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena.

I tweeted a corny joke (nothing new there) about the fans in TDX Arena. I said there were a lot of Heat fans dressed as empty seats; I know, I know. But that joke would have killed with the television audience for Young Sheldon.

One of my Twitter followers quickly reminded me that Heat fans arrive fashionably late. So with the final spot, I'm tipping my hat to Heat fans who showed up in style last night.

