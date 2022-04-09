Every Celebrity Who Attended Hawks Game in Miami

Celebrities Attend Hawks & Heat Game in Miami
It was Friday night in Miami and the stars were out. The hometown Heat just clinched the Eastern Conference 1-seed and Trae Young was in town. Obviously, the game in TDX Arena was the hottest ticket in town.
See the Stars at Hawks vs. Heat
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Floyd 'Money' Mayweather Jr. was in the house for the big game. The boxing GOAT-turned businessman regularly attends Miami Heat games. See his Instagram post from the Brooklyn Nets game earlier this week.
Alvin Kamara, Te'a Cooper
New Orleans Saint running back Alvin Kamara sat courtside with girlfriend WNBA star Te'a Cooper. Does that last name sound familiar? That's right, Te'a is Hawks point guard Sharife's sister. That's an incredibly talented family.
Robbie Anderson
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson sat court-side with his wife, Sade Vanessa. The former Hurricane exudes Miami with everything he does, including attending Heat games.
Fans
I tweeted a corny joke (nothing new there) about the fans in TDX Arena. I said there were a lot of Heat fans dressed as empty seats; I know, I know. But that joke would have killed with the television audience for Young Sheldon.
One of my Twitter followers quickly reminded me that Heat fans arrive fashionably late. So with the final spot, I'm tipping my hat to Heat fans who showed up in style last night.
