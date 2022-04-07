Sharife Cooper Names His Favorite Atlanta Rapper

Skip to main content
Sharife Cooper Calls Lil Baby Best Atlanta Rapper

The young player picked a young rapper.

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

One of my favorite parts of attending Hawks home games is how the organization integrates Atlanta's culture and music scene with basketball. During timeouts, fans often get treated to a video of Hawks players choosing between artists in a bracket. Recently, it was rookie Sharife Cooper's turn. See the tweeted video to see his selections.

Lil Baby with the upset over Migos! Although fans were surprised by some of Cooper's choices, it makes sense given his age. Younger fans tend to skew more towards Lil Baby than Migos. 

Not only is Cooper young (20 years old), but he also likes R&B, which Lil Baby delves into more than Migos. Remember when 'R&B 'Rife' performed at the beginning of the season? That feels like years ago.

We are nearing the end of the regular season and preparing for the Play-In Tournament. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

