Atlanta Hawks Empower Girls at 'Lady Ballers Clinic'

To celebrate International Day of the Girl, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy hosted a Lady Ballers Clinic. This girls-only clinic had more than 50 girls, ages eight to 14, participating in basketball drills as well as learning about leadership, teamwork and many other life skills. The clinic is also a part of Jr. NBA Week, where teams across the NBA and WNBA celebrate the impact youth basketball has on the development of young boys and girls both on and off the court.

“Our Lady Ballers Clinic provides an inclusive and safe environment for girls to have fun and learn life’s lessons through the game of basketball,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “We are grateful to have the Atlanta Dream’s Naz Hillmon as a source of inspiration and representation for these young athletes.”

Atlanta Dream forward and 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year Naz Hillmon surprised the girls at the clinic as a special guest and coached the girls through various drills and competitions. Hillmon also spoke to the girls about her journey to the WNBA and how basketball has helped her grow leadership skills and confidence both on and off the court.

“It means so much to me to have the opportunity to speak with these girls at the Lady Ballers Clinic,” said Hillmon. “Being able to reach girls at this age and to teach them the lessons they can learn through sports is so important, and I am so happy I was able to talk to them about the things I have learned through my career.”

The Lady Ballers Program aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls. The focus of this clinic is for girls to sharpen basketball fundamentals and strengthen transferable life skills such as teamwork, leadership and self-confidence.

The Hawks began its Lady Ballers program in 2017, which aims to help young girls develop a lifelong passion for the game through positive engagements with female role models and coaches in a safe learning environment.

For more information on the Lady Ballers Program, visit Hawks.com/LadyBallers. To learn more about the Hawks Basketball Academy and other youth basketball programs, visit HawksBasketballAcademy.com.

