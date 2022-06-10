Hawks & State Farm Open New Good Neighbor Club

Earlier today, the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm unveiled a newly renovated, multi-functional Good Neighbor Club at N.H. Scott Recreation Center in Decatur, Ga. The space includes new and exciting features that will be beneficial for all youth with access to this facility. Features of the new Good Neighbor Club include a new projector screen and popcorn machine for shows and movie nights, two new flat screen TVs, classroom tables for homework assistance, a tech and gaming area, Ping Pong table and large bean bags in a reading nook/open play area. Special guest and Hawks two-way guard Sharife Cooper also attended to commemorate the eighth club unveiling.

“We are proud to return to N.H. Scott Recreation Center and unveil our eighth Good Neighbor Club with State Farm,” said Andrea Carter, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “The unveiling of the basketball courts in 2017 paired with our new Good Neighbor Club demonstrates our continued commitment to creating enriching opportunities and safe spaces for Atlanta’s youth.”

In June 2017, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and the DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs hosted a special ceremony to unveil state-of-the-art basketball courts at N.H. Scott Recreation Center.

“At State Farm, investing in the communities where we live, work and do business is foundational to who we are. It’s the tangible part of being like a Good Neighbor that people can truly experience,” said Sam McCammon, State Farm Southeastern Area Vice President. “We’re thrilled with our continued partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and the launch of this 8th Good Neighbor Club, just in time for summer break for the kids in the community to enjoy.”

The event featured summertime favorites including an outdoor bounce house and obstacle course, carnival games. Local youth also participated in basketball-related skills challenges, a dance clinic hosted by the ATL Dancers, and explored the brand-new Good Neighbor Club.

“We are proud of our strong partnership with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm and appreciate their continued investment in the lives of DeKalb County’s youth,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

“I am extremely grateful for the investment the Hawks and State Farm are making at N.H. Scott Park,” continued Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Commissioner of District 7 in DeKalb County, Ga. “This investment will have a profound impact on the community and greatly enhances the park as a place of learning and recreation for the community.”

The Hawks and State Farm have led efforts in multiple community-focused initiatives to better serve Metro Atlanta. In addition to efforts to fight food insecurity locally, the Hawks and State Farm have previously teamed up to open seven additional Good Neighbor Clubs in locations such as: William Walker Recreation Center in Atlanta, Lucky Shoals Park in Gwinnett, Lynwood Park in Brookhaven, Bessie Branham in Decatur, Ron Anderson Recreation Center in Cobb County, Welcome All Park in South Fulton and Coan Park Recreation Center in Atlanta.

In May, the Hawks and State Farm announced the team’s largest service initiative, a commitment to rally the community for a Million Meal Pack event on Saturday, July 16 at the award-winning State Farm Arena. The organizations will work with U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization with innovative programs designed to help feed people struggling with food insecurity. To learn more about the Hawks’ work in the community, visit Hawks.com/community.

