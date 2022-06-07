Hawks Basketball Academy Embarks On '2022 Summer Community Tour'

Earlier today, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy surprised more than 65 youth at Lynwood Park in Atlanta to launch the return of the 2022 Community Court Summer Tour. For a second consecutive summer, the tour will surprise more than 1,250 youth with pop-up basketball and fitness activities at existing day camps located at 14 of the Hawks’ community basketball courts.

Throughout the summer, the Hawks will provide a special half-day session for youth, ages six to 16, with a curriculum that focuses heavily on teaching basketball fundamentals and fitness basics with an emphasis on staying physically active, character development and having fun.

“This program is a slam dunk for the Hawks in the community. We are thrilled to provide hundreds of Atlanta’s youth the opportunity to enjoy a safe and memorable basketball experience with us this summer,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “The community court program provides a fun environment where the next generation of Hawks fans can grow their love of the game while also learning the fundamentals of life.”

The tour will continue throughout June and July at various locations including but not limited to: Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Lynwood Park, Welcome All Park & Multipurpose Facility, Gresham Park, William Walker Rec Center, Bessie Branham Park, Central Park, the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center and Aquatic Center, Coan Park Recreation Center and Westside At-Promise Center.

In April, the Hawks and Microsoft announced a multiyear partnership that aims to provide opportunities and resources in underserved areas of Atlanta through sport, technology and community programming. As part of this partnership, the Hawks and Microsoft will activate STEM and basketball-themed programming for five dates of the Community Court Summer Tour.

In June 2021, the Community Court Summer Tour presented by adidas began to provide a safe, socially distanced and outdoor experience for metro Atlanta youth during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 750 youth were surprised by the Hawks Basketball Academy as part of the initial tour. Hawks Basketball Academy also launched Hawks at Home in the summer of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was an innovative online program created to educate and help youth stay active.

To learn more about camp opportunities and other youth basketball programs with the Hawks, visit HawksBasketballAcademy.com.

