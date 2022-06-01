You mention taking Ls. If we brick a tweet, do we delete it or hold onto it?

"Unless it's something that's a little too spicy, a little too controversial, I always keep those tweets up. It's good for me to leave those tweets up. It's funny; I was actually going through some old tweets and saw some stuff from several years ago - a tweet that, let's just say, wasn't my best work. And a lot of the people that were packing me up in the comments and saying a lot of mean stuff are now the same people asking me for jobs and to come on their pods. I'm sure they don't even remember it.

So I'd say don't delete that, really eat that. You're not going to learn from that stuff if you keep deleting and hiding it. So leave that stuff up there and let people do what they want with it. But now also improve, build, and get better. It's like if you're playing a basketball game and take an L, you can't delete that L from the record books, right? You got to eat all those L's, so eventually, those W's are worth it and rewarding."

I've always thought basketball players have the best sense of humor out of any athletes. Do you agree?

'Yeah, I agree. Generally, basketball players are the best-looking, most talented, most athletic, have the best hand-eye coordination, and spend a lot of time in the locker room together. A lot of people don't realize the amount of time they spend together, so humor is a great mechanism just to keep moving ahead and chugging along.

I remember when I was playing at UCLA, being in the locker room with those guys, you had to hold your own and make sure that your jokes were always on point because people are going to come for you. They're going to clown you. It could be an outfit, a haircut, or a certain scent you might have that people may not be agreeable with. You just never know.

With all that stuff, basketball players do a better job of it. Football players kind of is funny, but you got like 100 guys in the locker room, wearing helmets, not showering as often as we do, they have a lot of other stuff to worry about other than being funny."

Has an athlete ever DM'd you and said they were offended by one of your jokes?

"No, generally, they will just block you. I've had some athletes block me and then unblock me once because they realize I wasn't trying to take shots at them. I was trying to make sure they were in on the joke. But with things like mental health and athletes that have been super outspoken about that, I try to layer my humor in that comedy so it's stuff they can share with each other in the locker room. Never really try to pinpoint individual players. I'll keep stuff team-related. If a player is playing bad, I try not to attack them because I know I'm trash at basketball, so that's not really my position. That's a lot of people in this space. If you've never played in the NBA, you really can't come at them like that.

Obviously, the jokes are one thing, but when it starts to get mean-spirited - I try to avoid that at all costs. I'm not going to say I always did that. I was definitely pettier in my younger days. But now that I've gotten older, more mature, and just gotten to know a lot of these guys. It's a lot harder to get those jokes off when guys like LeBron, KD, and Steph follow you. Definitely try to keep it to stuff that if they see it, they can show their friends and family. Or if someone shows them in the locker room, they can laugh about it."