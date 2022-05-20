Highlights from Trae Young's Interview with JJ Redick

"I hate comparisons. My type of mentality, I don't like comparing people. I know it's part of everybody's nature, and that's what we're going to do as basketball fans and all that. But I don't like getting into it a lot, but I feel like we have similar types of games. If I was 6'8", I'd be just like Luka. Our games - pick and roll, able to find people, get the lob, the floaters, shooting shots, our games are very similar in a way."

Redick asked how Young's thoughts on the comparisons have evolved. Young replied, "Early on, I didn't know what it would be like. I didn't know how big the comparison would be. I didn't necessarily think it would be still to this day."

Young continued, "I'm at the point now; I just play. There's so much recency bias with everything. I went to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, and everyone was - 'Trae's better than Luka' you know what I'm saying? 'They won the trade.' Then they go this year, and it's different. We go to the finals next year, and what are they going to say? That's my mentality. I know winning is going to take care of everything."