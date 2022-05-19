Skip to main content
Trae Young's Kanye Quote Goes Over Everyone's Head

Trae Young's Kanye Quote Goes Over Everyone's Head

This is family business.

© POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

This is family business.

Since being eliminated from the Eastern Conference Playoffs a few weeks back, Trae Young has been a busy man. In addition to working out, overseeing his AAU teams, and spending time with family, the prodigy point guard has been catching up on some binge-watching.

Most recently, it was HBO's Winning time, a dramatization of the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty in the 1980s. Before that, it was the Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs about Kanye West's rise to superstardom. Young has been bumping The College Dropout in his car as of late and even quoted some deep-cut Kanye lyrics on Twitter last night.

West rapped, "You can still love your man and be manly, dog," on the track titled "Family Business." It's a heartfelt song written entirely by West himself, in which he details internal family struggles over a sample from the 1972 song titled "Fonky Thang, Diamond' Rang" by The Dells. Yeah, West was in his bag at a young age.

Naturally, the lyrics went way over most people's heads. As expected, some users reacted with homophobic memes in the reply section. Whatever, it's Twitter, and a large swatch of the apps' users are beyond redemption.

But it's dope to see a 23-year-old relate to music that dropped when he was 5-years-old. Whoa, I felt old typing that. But Young didn't just stumble upon the greatest music catalog in history. He's twitter account documents his longstanding fandom of West.

I have no proof, but I've always suspected that Young signed with Adidas partially because of West's role in the company and his insanely popular Yeezy sneaker line. 'Ice Trae' teamed up with the three stripes in 2018, which is just two years after West rapped that "Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman" - a claim that his shoes were more popular than Michael Jordan's "Air Jordan" line. Since that time, Young has dropped the Adidas Trae Young 1, which has become a phenomenon in the basketball world.

But anyway, I digress. West was 27 when The College Dropout won album of the year in 2004. The four-time platinum album covers family issues, self-esteem, religion, and of course, higher education. West's self-introduction to the world was equal parts emotional, smart, arrogant, and hilarious - a stark departure from the "gangster rap" of the time. Honestly, the album is mandatory listening for any person with two ears and one soul.

Like West, Young is a devout family man with respect for older generations. He had to mimic the guerilla warfare marketing style that Jeen-Yuhs documents to become the face of multiple national ad campaigns. Additionally, Young wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid of letting anyone know where he stands on an issue. And if he does let off a few subliminal shots, then that's family business.

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Adidas Trae Young 1 'Norman' Confirmed

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks warms up before the game against the New York Knicks
Culture

Few People Get Trae Young's Kanye West Quote

By Pat Benson13 seconds ago
Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Trae Young, JJ Redick Record Podcast Together

By Pat Benson2 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Center Clint Capela Turns 28 Today

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan follows the action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Nate McMillan Must Answer Five Questions This Offseason

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after a basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
News

NBA Insider Doubtful De'Andre Hunter Gets Contract Extension

By Pat BensonMay 18, 2022
May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
News

How Atlanta Hawks Were Impacted by Draft Lottery

By Pat BensonMay 18, 2022
May 15, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Hawks owner Jami Gertz smiles during the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery at the Palmer House Hilton.
News

Why Hawks Fans Should Watch NBA Draft Lottery

By Pat BensonMay 17, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo (7) passes during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
News

NBA Point Guard Rajon Rondo Accused of Abuse

By Pat BensonMay 16, 2022