Since being eliminated from the Eastern Conference Playoffs a few weeks back, Trae Young has been a busy man. In addition to working out, overseeing his AAU teams, and spending time with family, the prodigy point guard has been catching up on some binge-watching.

Most recently, it was HBO's Winning time, a dramatization of the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty in the 1980s. Before that, it was the Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs about Kanye West's rise to superstardom. Young has been bumping The College Dropout in his car as of late and even quoted some deep-cut Kanye lyrics on Twitter last night.

West rapped, "You can still love your man and be manly, dog," on the track titled "Family Business." It's a heartfelt song written entirely by West himself, in which he details internal family struggles over a sample from the 1972 song titled "Fonky Thang, Diamond' Rang" by The Dells. Yeah, West was in his bag at a young age.

Naturally, the lyrics went way over most people's heads. As expected, some users reacted with homophobic memes in the reply section. Whatever, it's Twitter, and a large swatch of the apps' users are beyond redemption.

But it's dope to see a 23-year-old relate to music that dropped when he was 5-years-old. Whoa, I felt old typing that. But Young didn't just stumble upon the greatest music catalog in history. He's twitter account documents his longstanding fandom of West.

I have no proof, but I've always suspected that Young signed with Adidas partially because of West's role in the company and his insanely popular Yeezy sneaker line. 'Ice Trae' teamed up with the three stripes in 2018, which is just two years after West rapped that "Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman" - a claim that his shoes were more popular than Michael Jordan's "Air Jordan" line. Since that time, Young has dropped the Adidas Trae Young 1, which has become a phenomenon in the basketball world.

But anyway, I digress. West was 27 when The College Dropout won album of the year in 2004. The four-time platinum album covers family issues, self-esteem, religion, and of course, higher education. West's self-introduction to the world was equal parts emotional, smart, arrogant, and hilarious - a stark departure from the "gangster rap" of the time. Honestly, the album is mandatory listening for any person with two ears and one soul.

Like West, Young is a devout family man with respect for older generations. He had to mimic the guerilla warfare marketing style that Jeen-Yuhs documents to become the face of multiple national ad campaigns. Additionally, Young wears his heart on his sleeve and isn't afraid of letting anyone know where he stands on an issue. And if he does let off a few subliminal shots, then that's family business.

