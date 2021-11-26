Trae Young Family Foundation Feeds Over 500 Families

The only thing more prolific than Trae Young's offense is his track record of philanthropy and activism. Thanksgiving and the winter holidays can be joyous or painful times, depending on your current circumstances. That sad reality isn't lost on the Atlanta Hawks point guard.

Another one. The Trae Young Family Foundation is keeping over 500 local families fed this weekend. The family-run organization never misses an opportunity to give back to those who need it most.

In January of 2020, the second-year player helped eliminate $1 million in medical debt for struggling families in Atlanta. Young donated $10,000 through his foundation, which erased $1,059,186.39 of medical debt. The average amount abolished was $1,858 for 570 people.

In the summer of 2020, Young and his family donated $4 million for a multi-sport facility in Norman, which became known as 'The Young Family Center.' The gift was the largest donation in city history.

Cutting large checks is one thing, but intentionally sacrificing your bottom-line (and popularity) for social causes is another issue. Over the past year, Young has led the charge on vaccination campaigns, the clemency of Julius Jones, and been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The NBA is celebrating its 75th season. It's a league built on activism, truth-telling, and sacrifice. There is no other player in the league who embodies those principles better than Trae Young. The prodigy point guard is well on his way to an All-Star selection and other prestigious league awards. Still, the 23-year-old's most significant accomplishments are happening off the hardwood.

Recommended For You

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Trae Young, NBA Players Win In Julius Jones Case

Trae Young Taking On Mental Health Awareness

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!