Trae Young is at it again. And I don’t mean nutmegging your favorite players. The Atlanta Hawks point guard is putting his platform to good use for public health. This time he is teaming up with Snapchat to address mental health issues and bring awareness to the new resources available to young adults.

In celebration of World Mental Health Awareness Day, Snap is launching Club Unity, a new board of young leaders that unites today’s leading actors, dancers, singers, and athletes to support Gen Z voices. In its inaugural year, Club Unity is addressing the need to increase support around the mental health and wellbeing of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.

The company also kicked off a multi-year partnership with Active Minds, a mental health organization for students and young adults with a network of more than 800 campus chapters at colleges, universities, and high schools nationwide.

Starting today, you can access a new suite of resources in 'Here For You', Snap's in-app mental health resource hub that addresses ways to start tough conversations with friends, such as active listening tips and daily affirmations. These resources are promoted to Snapchatters when they search common mental health terms like anxiety, depression, and stress on Snapchat and are designed to be easily shared with close friends and family to help support one another through the highs and lows.

This is not the first time the 23-year-old phenom has spoken out on mental health. Last spring, Young sat down for an extended conversation with Atlanta Hawks Team Psychologist Dr. Kensa Gunter to discuss managing stress and social media.

Instead of sitting back and enjoying the popularity of his brand new signature basketball shoe with adidas, Young has repeatedly put his money where his mouth is. I have written before about how the All-Star has tackled issues such as medical debt, racial injustices, and vaccination campaigns.

Lately, there have been many discussions surrounding professional athletes who are shrinking away from the spotlight. Either due to misinformation or fear of losing followers. Luckily, that's not 'Ice Trae.' The 6'1, wiry 1-guard is built different.

Trae Young and his fellow influencers are empowering a new generation to get involved in community activism and public health campaigns. In the words of Number 11, Another Day, Another Opportunity.

