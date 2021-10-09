    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Trae Young Teaming Up with Snapchat for Mental Health Awareness

    © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Trae Young Teaming Up with Snapchat for Mental Health Awareness

    The All-Star point guard is assisting young adults in finding mental health resources.
    Author:

    Trae Young is at it again. And I don’t mean nutmegging your favorite players. The Atlanta Hawks point guard is putting his platform to good use for public health. This time he is teaming up with Snapchat to address mental health issues and bring awareness to the new resources available to young adults.

    In celebration of World Mental Health Awareness Day, Snap is launching Club Unity, a new board of young leaders that unites today’s leading actors, dancers, singers, and athletes to support Gen Z voices. In its inaugural year, Club Unity is addressing the need to increase support around the mental health and wellbeing of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth. 

    The company also kicked off a multi-year partnership with Active Minds, a mental health organization for students and young adults with a network of more than 800 campus chapters at colleges, universities, and high schools nationwide.

    Starting today, you can access a new suite of resources in 'Here For You', Snap's in-app mental health resource hub that addresses ways to start tough conversations with friends, such as active listening tips and daily affirmations. These resources are promoted to Snapchatters when they search common mental health terms like anxiety, depression, and stress on Snapchat and are designed to be easily shared with close friends and family to help support one another through the highs and lows.

    This is not the first time the 23-year-old phenom has spoken out on mental health. Last spring, Young sat down for an extended conversation with Atlanta Hawks Team Psychologist Dr. Kensa Gunter to discuss managing stress and social media.

    No image description

    Instead of sitting back and enjoying the popularity of his brand new signature basketball shoe with adidas, Young has repeatedly put his money where his mouth is. I have written before about how the All-Star has tackled issues such as medical debt, racial injustices, and vaccination campaigns.

    Lately, there have been many discussions surrounding professional athletes who are shrinking away from the spotlight. Either due to misinformation or fear of losing followers. Luckily, that's not 'Ice Trae.' The 6'1, wiry 1-guard is built different.

    Trae Young and his fellow influencers are empowering a new generation to get involved in community activism and public health campaigns. In the words of Number 11, Another Day, Another Opportunity.

    Recommended For You

    Assists to Activism: Trae Young's Leadership Bigger Than Basketball

    Every NBA Record Broken by Trae Young

    Five Wildest Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Team Giannis guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks reacts in the first quarter during the 2020 NBA All Star Game at United Center.
    Culture

    Trae Young Taking On Mental Health Awareness

    17 seconds ago
    Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the game at FedExForum.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Scouting Report

    3 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Injuries Hinder Atlanta Hawks Practice

    23 hours ago
    NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center.
    News

    Video Shows Magic Johnson Praising Trae Young at NBA Event

    Oct 8, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young dribbles the ball at mid court against the Sacramento Kings
    News

    Trae Young Featured in NBA 75th Anniversary Video

    Oct 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a call during the first half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
    News

    Bill Simmons Ranks Boston Celtics Ahead of Atlanta Hawks

    Oct 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
    News

    NBA Needs John Collins in 2022 Slam Dunk Contest

    Oct 7, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles past Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Start Preseason 0-2 Following Cavs Loss

    Oct 6, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report For Cleveland Cavaliers

    Oct 6, 2021