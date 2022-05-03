Trae Young Nominated for 2021-22 NBA Cares Award

Skip to main content
Trae Young Nominated for NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Trae Young is one of 10 players nominated for the prestigious award.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Fan voting for the 2021-22 Season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente starts today on social media at 1 p.m. ET and concludes on Saturday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the season-long winner will be announced during the postseason.

The season-long award honors a player’s continued commitment to positively impact his community through sustained efforts and difference-making work over the course of the season. The winner will receive the award during a virtual presentation with team, league and Kaiser Permanente officials, and a $75,000 donation from the NBA and Kaiser Permanente will be made on his behalf to an organization of his choosing to commemorate the league’s 75th Anniversary Season.

Fans can now vote for their preferred season-long award nominee via Jebbit. They are also able to vote on Twitter by using #NBACommunityAssist and a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #DavidRobinson). Votes cast via Jebbit then reposted on Twitter will count as two separate votes and retweets will also be counted.

The 10 nominees include the offseason winner, six monthly winners, and three additional players selected by the NBA for their exceptional community work. The NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente recognizes an NBA player each month who best reflects the passion that the league and its players share for giving back to their communities, and honors the standard set by NBA legend David Robinson, who improved the community piece by piece. The 2021-22 season-long nominees include Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic, Ricky Rubio, Gary Payton II, Jaren Jackson Jr. Brook Lopez, Tobias Harris, Robert Covington, and Bismack Biyombo.

