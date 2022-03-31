Trae Young has been on an absolute tear all season long. He's leading the NBA in total points and assists. Somehow, the 23-year-old has managed to turn it up another level over the past few weeks. In the last ten games, Young is averaging 30.8 points and 10.9 assists per game.

Last night's blowout victory of the Oklahoma City Thunder certainly helped his case for All-NBA. Young went off for 41 points in his return to the Sooner State. With his family sitting in the front row, the Oklahoma legend put on a show. After the game, Young showed love by gifting a pair of game-worn shoes to a fan. Check out the video below.

We love to see it. Young is adored by the youngest generation of fans. It's why his Adidas signature shoe is a best seller; he got a deal with Sprite and appeared in a new Netflix movie with Adam Sandler.

After the game, Young was asked about the outpouring of support he received from the road crowd. "I don't get that very often. But I know there's a lot of Sooner nation love in here and a lot of people who grew up going and watching me at Norman North High School, things like that."

Young continued to say, "I always tell people I represent Norman, my family, and the city on my back every time I play. So I hope they appreciate that, and I think they show a lot of love when I come back."

This is far from the first time Young has shown love to the Sooner State. In addition to building the largest sports complex in Norman city history, he was back home last month for his high school jersey retirement. Young said before that Atlanta changed his life, but Oklahoma definitely molded him into the man he is today.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court