Skip to main content
Trae Young Gives Game-Worn Shoes to Fans in Oklahoma City

Trae Young Gives Game-Worn Shoes to Fans in Oklahoma City

Young did not disappoint in his homecoming.

Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Young did not disappoint in his homecoming.

Trae Young has been on an absolute tear all season long. He's leading the NBA in total points and assists. Somehow, the 23-year-old has managed to turn it up another level over the past few weeks. In the last ten games, Young is averaging 30.8 points and 10.9 assists per game.

Last night's blowout victory of the Oklahoma City Thunder certainly helped his case for All-NBA. Young went off for 41 points in his return to the Sooner State. With his family sitting in the front row, the Oklahoma legend put on a show. After the game, Young showed love by gifting a pair of game-worn shoes to a fan. Check out the video below.

We love to see it. Young is adored by the youngest generation of fans. It's why his Adidas signature shoe is a best seller; he got a deal with Sprite and appeared in a new Netflix movie with Adam Sandler.

After the game, Young was asked about the outpouring of support he received from the road crowd. "I don't get that very often. But I know there's a lot of Sooner nation love in here and a lot of people who grew up going and watching me at Norman North High School, things like that."

Young continued to say, "I always tell people I represent Norman, my family, and the city on my back every time I play. So I hope they appreciate that, and I think they show a lot of love when I come back."

This is far from the first time Young has shown love to the Sooner State. In addition to building the largest sports complex in Norman city history, he was back home last month for his high school jersey retirement. Young said before that Atlanta changed his life, but Oklahoma definitely molded him into the man he is today.

Recommended For You

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Trae Young Helps Saves Man's Life

Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to fans following the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Culture

Trae Young Gifts Adidas Shoes to Oklahoma City Fans

By Pat Benson58 seconds ago
Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

By Pat Benson41 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is guarded by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Vit Krejci (27) on a drive to the basket during the first quarter at Paycom Center.
News

Hawks Blow Out Thunder 136-118

By Pat Benson11 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks' Sharife Cooper Shines in G-League Game

By Pat BensonMar 30, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks at Thunder: Television, Streaming, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonMar 30, 2022
Nov 22, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts next to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) after making a three point basket during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day Preview

By Pat BensonMar 30, 2022
Jan 22, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates a three-point basket with forward John Collins (20) in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Travis Schlenk Provides Update on John Collins, De'Andre Hunter

By Pat BensonMar 29, 2022
Feb 14, 1997; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Atlanta Hawks guard Mookie Blaylock (10), Tyrone Corbin (33), Jon Barry (17) and Dikembe Mutombo (55) against the Chicago Bulls at the Omni.
News

Trae Young Tied Assist Record of Hawks Legend Last Night

By Pat BensonMar 29, 2022