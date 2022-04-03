Trae Young Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Hoodie

It's well-documented that Trae Young shared a strong connection with Kobe Bryant and Gianna 'Gigi' Bryant before their untimely passing on January 26, 2020. The father and daughter had attended multiple Hawks games that season, and Gianna even called Young her favorite NBA player.

Ever since that tragic day, Young has kept a tribute to Kobe pinned at the top of his Twitter account. In addition to the social media tribute, Young carries on Bryant's legacy on and off the court. Last night was the latest example of Young's love for the family.

After leading the Hawks to a must-win victory with 36 points and 10 assists, Young wore a 'Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation' hoodie designed by Vanessa Bryant. Below is a video of Young's postgame media availability where he wore the equally cool and heart-felt garment.

Young is making history this season. As of this morning, 'Ice Trae' is averaging 28.3 points and 9.6 assists per game. He currently leads the league in total assists and is second in total points. This man deserves to be First Team All-NBA. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

