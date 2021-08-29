Adidas Trae Young 1 Gets Official Release Date

Last week we discussed the upcoming release of Trae Young's first signature basketball sneaker. Originally, the release date was rumored to be September 1. Now, thanks to an awesome Twitter thread from Rayford Young (Trae's father), we know the date is officially set for October 1, 2021.

In addition to the official release date, we got a glimpse at a possible new colorway. Keep in mind this is not yet confirmed, so don't get your hopes up just yet. But if the colorway is real, the holiday-themed sneaker will presumably be worn by Young when the Hawks play the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day.

If you're keeping count, that means we have now seen at least six colorways—Peach, Olympics, USA, Icee, Ice Trae, and now Christmas. The first installment of an Adidas basketball signature sneaker has not seen this kind of hype since James Harden's Harden Vol. 1 was released back in 2016.

During that marketing campaign, Adidas rolled out several vignettes, commercials, and paid advertisements on websites. So it should not come as a shock if we see some, if not all, of that effort put behind Young's debut hoop shoe.

Number 11 is the youngest Adidas basketball player to have his own signature line. Currently, the three stripes has four NBA players with their own line. Derrick Rose (32), James Harden (32), Donovan Mitchell (24), and now Young (22).

Given Young's soaring popularity and innate marketability towards a younger audience, he should get several colorways this season. With one month go before the Adidas Trae Young 1 is released, keep it locked here for additional updates.