August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Adidas Trae Young 1 Gets Official Release Date

Adidas Trae Young 1 Gets Official Release Date

Trae Young's first signature sneaker with Adidas is set to release on October 1, 2021.
Author:
Publish date:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young's first signature sneaker with Adidas is set to release on October 1, 2021.

Last week we discussed the upcoming release of Trae Young's first signature basketball sneaker. Originally, the release date was rumored to be September 1. Now, thanks to an awesome Twitter thread from Rayford Young (Trae's father), we know the date is officially set for October 1, 2021.

In addition to the official release date, we got a glimpse at a possible new colorway. Keep in mind this is not yet confirmed, so don't get your hopes up just yet. But if the colorway is real, the holiday-themed sneaker will presumably be worn by Young when the Hawks play the Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day. 

If you're keeping count, that means we have now seen at least six colorways—Peach, Olympics, USA, Icee, Ice Trae, and now Christmas. The first installment of an Adidas basketball signature sneaker has not seen this kind of hype since James Harden's Harden Vol. 1 was released back in 2016. 

During that marketing campaign, Adidas rolled out several vignettes, commercials, and paid advertisements on websites. So it should not come as a shock if we see some, if not all, of that effort put behind Young's debut hoop shoe.

Number 11 is the youngest Adidas basketball player to have his own signature line. Currently, the three stripes has four NBA players with their own line. Derrick Rose (32), James Harden (32), Donovan Mitchell (24), and now Young (22). 

Given Young's soaring popularity and innate marketability towards a younger audience, he should get several colorways this season. With one month go before the Adidas Trae Young 1 is released, keep it locked here for additional updates. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is attended to after injuring his foot by accidentally stepping on an official's foot against the Milwaukee Bucks.
News

Adidas Trae Young 1 Gets Official Release Date

Bob Rathbun (left) with his broadcasting teammate Dominique Wilkins (right)
News

Interview With Legendary Atlanta Hawks Announcer Bob Rathbun

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter playing against the Sacramento Kings
News

What To Expect From Kevin Huerter's Ongoing Contract Negotiations

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter goes to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers
News

Will De'Andre Hunter Reclaim His Starting Position Next Season?

Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish (22) controls the ball against the New York Knicks
News

Cam Reddish Should Remain Part Of Atlanta Hawks Future Plans

Former Cincinnati Bearcats guard Nick Van Exel is recognized in the second half during the college basketball game.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hire Nick Van Exel as Assistant Coach. Former All-Star Brings Years Of Experience

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter takes a shot against the Dallas Mavericks
News

Las Vegas Remains Skeptical Of Atlanta Hawks In 2021-2022

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shakes hands with center Clint Capela
News

The Atlanta Hawks 2021-2022 Regular Season Schedule Is Finally Here

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks
News

Everything We Know About The Adidas Trae Young 1 (So Far)