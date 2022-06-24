Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Review

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Recap

Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Recap

The Hawks made a solid first round selection.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks made a solid first round selection.

The 2022 NBA Draft came and went without any blockbuster trades for the Atlanta Hawks. John Collins is still on the team (for now), and a new rookie is ready to add defense to the team. Let's review tonight's events as they pertain to the Hawks.

No. 16 - AJ Griffin

Duke Blue Devils forward AJ Griffin (21) holds a piece of the net as they celebrate their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center.

AJ Griffin excelled with the Duke Blue Devils.

Despite all of the rumors of the Hawks trading up in the draft, no deal ever came to fruition. However, the team did get a promising young player. AJ Griffin is only 18 years old. The small forward is 6'6", 222 pounds, and was named to the ACC All-Rookie Team after a stellar freshman season.

It's safe to assume Atlanta's front office did not expect Griffin to fall all the way to No. 16. Griffin told the media that he did not communicate with the Hawks during the pre-draft process. Additionally, Griffin said he looked forward to playing for an organization that prided itself in defense. So clearly, he's watched a lot of Hawks basketball as of late.

No. 44 - Traded to Golden State Warriors for cash

The Atlanta Hawks traded their second round pick to the Golden State Warriors for cash.

The cash will help more with the salary cap than defense.

Salute to the Hawks fans that stayed up until nearly midnight to find out who the Hawks would select with their second round pick. Unfortunately, they traded that pick to the Golden State Warriors for cash.

Recommended For You

10 Potential Assistant Coaches for Hawks

Vegas Low on Hawks 2023 Chances

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

A.J. Griffin (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number sixteen overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Draft Review

By Pat Benson52 seconds ago
May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
News

Final Atlanta Hawks 2022 NBA Mock Draft

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Considering Trading John Collins to Spurs for Dejounte Murray

By Pat Benson15 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) reacts after a foul call late in the game playing against the Houston Rockets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Nearly $100K Stolen from NBA Legend's Home

By Pat BensonJun 22, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) wearing jersey number 8 to start the game to honor the memory of former NBA player Kobe Bryant holds the ball for 8 seconds at the start of the game against the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena.
Culture

Trae Young's New Shirt Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

By Pat BensonJun 22, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts with Trae Young s brother Tim after the Hawks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Reportedly Want to Trade John Collins Before NBA Draft Starts

By Pat BensonJun 22, 2022
Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1) takes the ball past Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (left) at the Kohl Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Johnny Davis

By Olivier DumontJun 22, 2022
Keegan Murray has a slight chance of being drafted by the Atlanta Hawks.
News

Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Keegan Murray

By Olivier DumontJun 22, 2022